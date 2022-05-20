‘Get Ready’, What are we Getting Ready for on Route 55 in LaGrange?

What could possibly be coming to the Apple Valley Plaza?

If you've driven on Route 55 near the busy Titusville Road intersection recently you might have noticed that there has been some construction going on. The construction has been ongoing in the Apply Valley Plaza at 704 Freedom Plains Rd, to the building that was once the home to a Tompkins Mahopac Bank.

The bank left the plaza last year and moved down the road and up until recently has been sitting vacant. Over the last few months, construction crews have started to remodel the old bank building leaving many of us wondering what could be coming to the location?

Get Ready?

For what? The possibilities are endless....and the list of things that people in the area are ready for is growing by the minute! Many are ready for a Chick-fil-A, how about a White Castle? If fast food isn't your thing, I think a WAWA convenience store is something that drivers in the area would welcome with open arms, right? How about a new coffee spot?

After seeing the sign pictured above, I went into investigation mode and started calling all over the place to try and find the answer. I got NO'S from Chick-fil-A, White Castle, and WAWA but received a "not sure" from the folks at a popular coffee shop.

Is it a New Ready Coffee?

The folks at Ready Coffee already have locations in Newburgh and Wappingers Falls and if you look again at the "get ready" sign in the picture above, the font they use in their signs looks the same. Plus with the use of "ready" in the sign I thought it might be a new Ready Coffee. I could be wrong but if I was a betting man I would go with Ready Coffee coming to LaGrange.

What do you think we should get ready for? Call or text us through the station app and when an official announcement is made as to what's opening, we will update this article.

