Get A Free Marijuana Joint When You Get A COVID-19 Vaccination

Any takers?

If you've been following the news the last few months you've probably noticed that many states are strongly encouraging everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Some states are offering a bunch of different incentives for people to get the shots, one state is offering FREE legal marijuana.

According to News 10, the state of Washington has officially launched the "Joints for Jabs" program that will offer any takers a free single pre-rolled marijuana joint in exchange for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Washington officials say that any licensed marijuana stores in the state can offer free joints to help in promoting coronavirus vaccine clinics. If anyone over 21 visits an on-site clinic and gets a shot while there they will be offered a free joint. For anyone in the state of Washington, the "joints for jabs" program is running now through July 12th. Washington already allows breweries, wineries and restaurants to offer free drinks in exchange for proof of vaccination, they also offer other incentives including free sports tickets and prize money of up to $1 million.

New York has also offered numerous incentives to persuade people to get vaccinated including the "Vax and Scratch" program which offers folks a chance a $1 million. New York has also started offering people free SUNY and CUNY tuition if they get vaccinated. Most states are doing everything they can to get their states above the 70% threshold, because once that happens (at last check New York is almost there) the state is allowed to lift all pandemic restrictions that have been put in place.

No word in New York plans to offer free joints in exchange for vaccinations but if that changes we will update this article.

