In recent months, law enforcement throughout the Hudson Valley have been successful in making a number of arrests of suspects and criminals following what to most would appear to be routine traffic stops. These various incidents have all started relatively the same way, driver commits a traffic violation or violations, law enforcement spots said driver and then law enforcement engages.

Stopped in Newburgh

Another of these particular stops occurred earlier this week in the town of Newburgh. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Troopers from State Police Thruway (SP Newburgh) conducted a traffic stop just after 2am on Tuesday November 12, 2024. At the time, the suspects were traveling northbound on I-87.

After stopping the vehicle, Troopers began their investigation starting with an interview of both the driver and passenger. While speaking with both individuals, Troopers discovered that their stories were in conflict with one another. In addition, while Troopers attempted to identify both individuals, one of them gave a "false name".

With the discrepancies in their stories and the false name provided, Troopers then moved to begin a search of the vehicle.

Vehicle Search Findings

Troopers at the scene obtained consent and began their search of the suspects vehicle. In their search, Troopers discovered a backpack which they also searched.

Stored inside the backpack Troopers discovered a Micro Draco Romania pistol, which at the time was loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition. Also in the backpack, Troopers discovered an additional loaded magazine for the firearm. Following the discovery, both individuals were placed under arrest without incident and taken SP Newburgh for arrest processing.

Georgia Men Identified and Charged

Both of the arrested individuals were identified as men from the state of Georgia. The driver was identified as 20-year old Mar’quintez T. McGhee and the passenger was identified as 44-year old Terry T. Westberry, both from Columbus, Georgia.

The 44-year old Westberry was identified as the one who gave Troopers the false name earlier in the encounter. For his providing of a false name, Westberry was charged with the misdemeanor crime of Criminal Impersonation 2nd degree.

The 20-year old McGhee on the other hand is the one who is facing the more severe felony charges. For possession of the firearm, McGhee is now facing the charges of....

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd degree, class “C” felony

degree, class “C” felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd degree, class “D” felony (possession of a weapon)

degree, class “D” felony (possession of a weapon) Criminal Possession of a Firearm, class “E” felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, Ammunition Feeding Device

The press release did not state anything regarding future court appearances for either of the individuals.

