Hudson Valley Sanctuary With Unique Features For Sale in Garrison

The amazing Putnam Valley home has a ton of amazing qualities like a heated salt water pool, hot tub, home theater and much more. It seems like Garrison is the place to be around here. When I was searching online, there were MULTIPLE million dollars homes that popped up, but one of them really stood out.

What huge home is for sale in Garrison, NY?

Just take a moment and really look at that landscaping. The home has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and it's on 17 acres. Some other interesting things about the home is that it was built in 1994, it's 2,500 square feet and it has a 2 car garage. Imagine being a kid in school and saying this is your home?

More information on this stunning home in Garrison, NY:

The home is minutes from the train station so that makes it easy to get in and out of the city if you work there or just like to go for fun. Although, if you lived in a house like this would you really go anywhere else? It's also not far from other popular Hudson Valley places like Storm King Art Center and Beacon.

The current listing price of the home is $3,995,000 and it's only been on the market for a short time. The home is located on 21 Red Oak Lane in Garrison, NY 10524. A little side note to whoever buys this stunning home, please have a big house warming party and invite us all...we promise we'll bring something.

