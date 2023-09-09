Your NYS Garden Being Eaten? Could It Be This Silly Rabbit?

bhunter/canva

You have been working hard on your garden for the last couple of months. You started your seeds in the winter, planted the seedlings as soon as you knew that the last frost had taken place, so when you went to pick your vegetables, and they are gone. What happened?

What do you think is enjoying your vegetation? Could it be deer? A bear or a ground hog? Is there some new animal that could possibly be eating your vegetables? Or is it duck season or (wait for it) is it rabbit season?

Does New York State have a rabbit season?

KenCanning
Yes, New York State very much so has a rabbit season. Will you be seeing Bugs Bunny or Elmer Fudd? Probably not, but there are a few different types of rabbits that you will find in New York State, and you might also find them in your garden. Rabbit season in NY is October 1, 2023 through March 17, 2024. 

READ MORE: Can you use old railroad ties in your garden? 

What is the most common rabbit that you will find in New York State?

Photo by Gary Bendig on Unsplash
The most common types of rabbits that you will find in New York are both in the Cottontail family. Do they have fluffy tails like the Easter Bunny? Remember that while these rabbits are cute, they are potentially the ones eating your crops. The rabbits that are most popular are the Eastern cottontail (Sylvilagus floridanus), the New England cottontail (Silvilagus transifionalis), and the Snowshoe hare (Lepus americanus).

READ MORE: How do coffee grounds benefit your garden? 

Do you think that rabbits are the ones behind the munching of your garden?

