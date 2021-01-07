Galleria at Crystal Run Restaurants Offer Expanded Takeout, Delivery

Many restaurants that are located within the Galleria at Cyrstal Run in Middletown have expanded their take-out options by teaming up with online delivery platforms as well as offering in-store pick-up.

Restaurants are have taken such a huge hit during this pandemic, and we need to support our local eateries during these difficult times. Sometimes these restaurants aren't stand-alone locations and are located within a mall with many other dining options.

Luckily, your favorite menu options from some of the best eateries located within the Galleria at Crystal Run are now available in many different forms as some are offering mobile ordering, curbside pick-up, and using online delivery services including Doordash, Uber Eats, Seamless, or Grub Hub.

The following restaurants that are offering pick-up and mobile ordering are:

110 Grill

Charley's Philly Steaks - Save $5 When You Download the App

Fuji Japanese Steakhouse

Subway

Pretzel Maker

If you're in a hurry, the following restaurants are offering curbside pick-up:

Fuji Japenese Steakhouse

Peru Cuisine

Y & E Creations

If you're looking to stay home and not have to worry about coming in contact with anyone but you still want to enjoy your favorite meals, the following restaurants are offering delivery through many different services:

Cinnabon - Doordash

Charlies Philly Steaks - Door Dash, Uber Eats, Seamless

Peru Creations - Door Dash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, Seamless

Sicilian Delight - GrubHub, Door Dash, Menufy, Uber Eats, SliceLife.com

Scotch Bonnet - GrubHub, DoorDash

Wendy's - DoorDash, Uber Eats

To check individual store hours, you can visit the Galleria at Crystal Run's website.