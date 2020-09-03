Galleria at Crystal Run Announces Labor Day Hours

The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown has announced their hours for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

If your planning on doing some back to school shopping this holiday weekend, and take advantage of some of the deals, some stores may have different hours due the Labor day.

The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown will be open from 11:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Labor Day Monday. Additional operating hours for restaurants and other venues are as follows.

110 Grill - 11:30 am - 7:30 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods - 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Fuji Japanese Restaurant - 11:00 a.m. - 9:15 p.m.

Gold's Gym - 5:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

JCPenny - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Macy's - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Peru Cuisine - 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Target - 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Urban Air - 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

If you do plan on visiting the mall this weekend or in the near future, there are Healthy Shopper Guidelines in place for shoppers to familiarize themselves with before visiting.