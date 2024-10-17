Fundraiser For Family Destroyed by Fatal Fire in Dutchess County

Two members of the Hubbard Family survived a horrific fire on Sunday and now have the impossible task of picking up the pieces after losing half of their family.

The tragic fire broke out on Sunday night at a rental home on Clinton Hollow Road in the Town of Clinton. According to reports, firefighters responded to a 911 call and found John Hubbard outside the 1800s farmhouse. His wife, Shannon Hubbard, was still on the second floor of the burning building with their two children, three-year-old Jack and one-year-old Maggie.

First responders were able to get the remaining family members out of the house and transport all four of them to the hospital. While John and Jack were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, both Shannon and Maggie were ultimately pronounced dead.

thegreghillfoundation.org thegreghillfoundation.org loading...

Who Was the Hubbard Family?

The Hubbards were visiting the Hudson Valley from Cape Cod where John Hubbard is a police patrolman in Dennis. Shannon was an elementary school teacher starting her first year as a pre-k instructor in the quaint town of Chatham.

Chatham Elementary School called Shannon an "incredible teacher who exuded warmth and acceptance". The Dennis Police Department has pledged to support their friend and coworker, promising to provide "any assistance he needs as his family and loved ones navigate this unimaginable loss."

Monomoy Regional School District/Google Maps Monomoy Regional School District/Google Maps loading...

Fundraiser Launched for Hubbard Family

A Boston-area radio station has already been raising money for the family, matching all donations up to $10,000. As of Thursday, over $70,000 has been collected to support the Hubbard Family.

Those interested in helping the family can learn more at an online fundraising operated by the Greg Hill Foundation.

Here's A Quick Fire Safety Refresher To Keep You & Your Loved Ones Safe Here is a quick reminder just how fast a fire can become fatal. Be safe out there. Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray