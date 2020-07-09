Freedom Fest 2020 Drive-In Fireworks in Montgomery

There is no denying that 2020 has been an odd year, to say the least. Everything has been changed, adjusted, postponed or canceled because of coronavirus. Luckily, the Freedom Fest fireworks at Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery will be happening, but it's a little bit different this year.

This year’s Freedom Fest Drive-In Fireworks display will be on Saturday, July 18. Gates open at 7:30PM and fireworks will begin at dusk. Attendees can bring their own food and drinks. No glass containers, pets, pop-up tents or sparklers are permitted. Bags are subject to being checked upon entry. The event will be held with the public’s health and safety as the highest priority and safe social distancing and/or masks are required.

Who says we can't have fun during a pandemic? We just need to be careful and respect those around us. For more information about this year's drive-in fireworks at Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery, check out the event facebook page.

