Free Things You Can Get on Your Birthday in the Hudson Valley

Like Free things? Of course you do. Especially when it's awesome FREE things for your birthday .Here are a just a few things you can get to help celebrate your big day here in the Hudson Valley. While it 'pays' to be local, some of the places mentioned are national chains with businesses here in our area. Look for this to be updated with more local businesses, would love to add them to this list.

Want to get freebies all year? Scroll for the ultimate B-day hack.

For some of these freebies or discounts, you will need to be either a user of their app or have signed up on their website.

Free Burger from Red Robin. Sign up for the Red Robin eClub, they'll send you a coupon redeemable for a free burger on your birthday. You'll also get information about other rewards and discounts throughout the year. There is one in Poughkeepsie and two in the Albany area.

Free Grand Slam from Denny's. No signing up here. Just show your ID to the server before you place your order, and they will let you know which menu items are eligible for the “free birthday meal”. Go for the “Grand Slam”. Locations in Middletown and Newburg.

If you can find a Baskin Robbins, go ahead and join the Birthday Club. When you do you will get an email on your birthday that's good for one free scoop of ice cream. There are other coupons that they will send you throughout the course of the year. There is a location in Newburgh,

And this is probably my favorite. Download the Dunink’ UpDDate app to your smart phone and immediately you will get a free medium coffee (this includes latte, iced coffee, coolata). Link it to a Dunkin Gift Card you can also use the app to pay for your purchase and get other savings and coupons that are only available through the app. And yes, a free drink on your birthday, if you supply them with the details.

Starbucks will give you a free coffee on your day as well. Sign up via their app.

Here is another, I think it is pretty genius, tell each place that your birthday is a different day. Come on. Think about it. You will need to be judicious about it and only do this with the places that don't need proof, right? Like, it they say they need to see your ID, don't do it, but Dunkin, Starbucks, and a few other apps just take your word for it. Spread them out through out the year and you literally will have birthday love all year long.

