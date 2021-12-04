‘Five Guys’ New York Says “No” to Coupons or Discounts

How many times a year do you allow yourself to go to "Five Guys?" Yeah, it is a great place to eat a burger. To be honest, I have never ordered a hot dog or a grilled cheese there. I stick to what they excel in, burgers and fries.

It shocked me to hear that there was an internet scam - a post somewhere that went viral saying or giving (allegedly) coupons or discounts to my favorite burger place. Was this real? Was Five Guys finally joining the masses of restaurants, offering a discount? Nope. Not at all.

Who does give coupons and discounts? Keep reading:

In fact, so many of their restaurants had been dealing with fake coupons or fake coupon codes, that the company posted this on their Facebook page on October 17, 2021:

So that leaves us with the question:

Which burger chains/restaurants do offer coupons or discounts?

So glad that you asked. There are quite a few national chains that do give you discounts, buy one, get ones, and coupons. Which ones?

All of the following do require you to sign-up for their loyalty or VIP 'clubs' through their website or through their apps.

McDonald's . They are always changing what their offers are, through their app. What I have noticed is that they will give you Free French Fries on Fridays.

. They are always changing what their offers are, through their app. What I have noticed is that they will give you Free French Fries on Fridays. Starbucks. They'll give you a free coffee on your Birthday, plus give you a certain amount of points or stars, which you can then redeem for drinks and merchandise. You will need to sign up via their app.

They'll give you a free coffee on your Birthday, plus give you a certain amount of points or stars, which you can then redeem for drinks and merchandise. You will need to sign up via their app. Dunkin Donuts. Download the Dunkin’ app to your smartphone and immediately you will get a free medium coffee (this includes latte, iced coffee, coolata). Link it to a Dunkin Gift Card you can also use the app to pay for your purchase and get other savings and coupons that are only available through the app. And yes, a free drink on your birthday, if you supply them with the details.

Download the Dunkin’ app to your smartphone and immediately you will get a free medium coffee (this includes latte, iced coffee, coolata). Link it to a Dunkin Gift Card you can also use the app to pay for your purchase and get other savings and coupons that are only available through the app. And yes, a free drink on your birthday, if you supply them with the details. Red Robin. Sign up for their birthday club and you get a free burger on your birthday.

