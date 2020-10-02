Free Rabies Clinic Oct. 24

Pets bring us so much joy, and in return we love them and take care of them. Part of being a good pet owner is making sure that your furry best friend is up to date on shots. And the Dutchess County SPCA is going to help you do just that.

The Dutchess County SPCA and the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health is holding a Free Rabies Clinic for Dutchess County Residents on Oct. 24 starting at 8AM. This clinic is by appointment only and walk-ins will not be served. The DCSPCA will be observing N.Y. State mandated regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are some rules you will need to follow.

You must make individual appointments for each pet. You must be on time for your appointment because they are limiting the amount of people inside the building, so you will be let in during your assigned appointment time. Dogs must be on a non-retractable leash, cats must be in a pet carrier. Make sure you secure your pet before you get out of your vehicle. Only one person per pet will be admitted, do not bring family or friends. Face masks must be worn properly with your mouth and nose covered at all times. Proof of Dutchess County residency required, it's a $10 fee for non-residents.

You can register for the Free Rabies Clinic at the Dutchess County SPCA right here. For more information and a whole list of rules and guidelines, visit the event facebook page or the DCSPCA website.