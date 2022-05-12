Free Critical Narcan Training Being Held in Orange County, NY

This can help save a life and it's very important to know what to do. It's not a secret that there has been a rising opioid problem across New York State. If you are ever put in the terrible position of having to help someone who is struggling with addiction ,there's free Narcan training being held soon in Walden, NY to give you all the facts about it.

According to a post on the Village of Walden PD Instagram Page, here is everything you need to know about the free training.

What will be addressed during the training?

A few important topics:

opioid stigma

New York State 911

the Good Samaritan Law

recognizing what an overdose looks like

overdose risk factors

How do you register for the training?

it's easy, contact Lisa Ruiz or Sonia Lewis at (845)-283-5099.

Where is the free Narcan training being held?

It will be on Tuesday May 24th from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Walden Village Hall, the post also mentioned that the specific location is the 3rd floor. We have to say it again, the training is completely free for anyone attending.

Hopefully you never have to use the training, but it can help if you are a first responder or someone who thinks they could witness an overdose.

