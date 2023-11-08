Free Gas to be Given Out Friday Morning, Nov. 17 in Poughkeepsie

A Hudson Valley gas station will be handing out $500 in free gas on Friday, November 17.

The Boris & Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH will be holding its annual Tanks-Giving food drive. The yearly event encourages listeners to make donations to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley by giving everyone who comes to the food drive a chance to win free gas.

This year's drive will take place on Friday, November 17. The show will broadcast live all morning while collecting non-perishable food items. You can enter for $500 in free gas for just four hours with The Boris & Robyn Show at the Foam and Wash Shell Express Mart on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie across from the Poughkeepsie Galleria on Friday, November 17. Anyone who stops by from 6:00am to 9:30am will enter to win a $500 gas card.

There will also be other prizes all morning long including free car washes and tickets to the WPDH Summer Concert at Bethel Woods in 2024 with Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top.

Those wishing to donate to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley are encouraged to bring non-perishable items like cereal, peanut butter, pasta, sauce, macaroni and cheese, canned vegetables and meats, and beans. Toiletries like paper towels, toothpaste, and personal care items are also in demand at the food bank.

Items that cannot be accepted include fresh or frozen turkeys, refrigerated items, expired items and items in glass containers. Scroll down for some great suggestions of items you can bring to this year's Tanks-Giving food drive.