Free Coffee TODAY at Hudson Valley Stewart’s Shops

In celebration of Earth Day, the folks at Stewart's Shop's are offering a free coffee, up to 32 ounces, to anyone who brings in any travel mug to fill up. The free coffee will be available today (4/22/21) ONLY!

If you'd like to take advantage of the free Earth Day coffee at Stewart's, just bring in your travel mug and fill up. The free coffee includes a variety of hot coffee flavors, including Stewart’s House Blend, Decaf, Blueberry Crumble, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Richer Roast, and Maple French Toast according to News 10.

Now if your not a coffee drinker and still want to grab an Earth Day deal, Stewart's is also offering customers free hot tea or hot chocolate with a travel mug. Perfect for a cold day like today.

There are 10 plus Stewart's Shops across the Hudson Valley including locations in Poughkeepsie, New Paltz, Highland, Kingston, Hyde Park, Saugerties, Milton, Hopewell Junction to name a few. The Earth Day promotion at Stewart's will run all day today at participating locations.

If you'd like to find a location near you, check out Stewart's online here. If you do grab a free coffee today, you might want to also grab some ice cream, I understand it kind of cold today, but we've said it many times, they have some of the best ice cream around, including a few of my favorite flavors, Adirondack bear paw, campfire s'moreo, and my absolute favorite fireworks. If you've never tried them, I promise you'll thank me later.

Happy Earth Day.

