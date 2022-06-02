Kingston Car Wash Offering FREE Car Washes, Here’s How to Get Yours

Washing your car for FREE can also help our neighbors in the Kingston area.

I've told you many times that one of the small things I do a few times a month to make me feel good is to head over to my local car wash and give the old car a wash. It's one of the little life pleasures I love doing and to be able to help and do it, it's a win-win!!

If you live in Ulster County and are interested in grabbing a FREE car wash at one of the area's best car washes we have a great deal for you. The folks at Hoffman Car Wash have announced that for the first time in 2022, any person willing to make a non-perishable food donation at the car washes on Ulster Ave in Kingston will revive a free Ultimate car wash.

When to Get A FREE Car Wash

The Hoffman Car Washes in Kingston will be collecting non-perishable food items throughout the weekend of Saturday, June 4th, and Sunday, June 5th. All the food collected will be donated to help support the People’s Place in Kingston. People's Place located at 17 St James St, Kingston, NY is an Ulster County food pantry that offers area residents the chance to pick up food when needed according to News 10.

Donation Suggestions

Pasta

Canned meat or fish

Canned entrees (stew, ravioli, etc.)

Canned fruit in juice

Canned spaghetti sauce

Canned soup

Hot or cold cereal

Canned 100% juice

Peanut butter and jelly.

How To Get A Free Car Wash

To receive a FREE Ultimate car wash at participating Hoffman Car Washes guests are asked to donate one non-perishable food item to get the car wash. If you can make a donation of more than one item that would be even better!! Once you get your donation together drop them off at any Exterior or Full Service Hoffman Car Wash location.

If you are in need of a car wash in Dutchess COunty wash away at some of my favorites...

