‘Frasier’ Sighting: Hudson Valley Business Welcomes Superstar

A surprise visit from another huge Hollywood star proves that celebrities are taking over the Hudson Valley.

We really need to put up a sign somewhere in big letters that says Hollywood on the Hudson. A huge, huge superstar was recently photographed visiting a popular local orchard in the Hudson Valley. Let's just say he is a staple in Hollywood and has starred in very successful television shows like 'Cheers' and 'Frasier'. The famous star is.....Kelsey Grammer and he was having some fun at Barton Orchards in Poughquag, New York

He's not just an actor, Grammer is in the beer business and owns Faith American Brewing Company in the Catskills. According to sources, Grammer was at Barton Orchards to talk about Faith American beer and one of the beers is available on tap in their taproom. It looks like everyone had a ton of fun together during the visit, look at those smiles.

Say cheese:

On the left of the photograph is Jennifer (Chief Operations Officer), Kelsey Grammer and Peter Barton (Owner of Barton Orchards). I'm sure it was a day to remember for everyone and someone needs to frame this picture there.

Beer, beer, and more beer:

Grammer brought the Faith American Blue Hazy beer (pictured above) for everyone to try, but the Faith American Ale is the one that's on tap. There's no such thing as too much beer around here and what a glamorous taste test.

Smile for a selfie:

Chuck Merrihew (Chief Fun Officer) at Barton provided us with the photos and was able to get a cool selfie with Grammer. It's safe to say we are all very jealous and it just shows how cool the Hudson Valley really is.

More events at Barton Orchards:

There are more events going on at Barton Orchards and who knows what famous person you could run into next while your there. The Hudson Valley Ciders, Seltzers & Sours Festival will be going on at Barton on June 4th and the Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival will be happening on June 25th. Both are a perfect way to celebrate the summer season and send us a picture on the station app if you attend either.

Even more famous encounters in the Hudson Valley:

Oh there's more....actress Hilary Burton and her husband Jeffery Dean Morgan are one of the Hudson Valley's favorite famous couples and they recently released MF Libations. It's made up of MF Bonfire Rye, MF Blackberry Gin and it's sourced right from Hilarie's own garden right here in the Hudson Valley. Another BIG name, recently actress Laura Dern was spotted having dinner in the Poughkeepsie area and she was gracious enough to take a picture with the restaurant manager. Any guesses on who will show up next in the area?

More celebrity talk....here's a look at Richard Gere's home in the Hudson Valley and athletes that are from the area:

