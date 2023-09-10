HGTV Named New York 3 Times In 20 Best Suburbs Across The Country

Are you sick of the loud noises, fast pace, and high prices of living in a city? HGTV just named New York Cities 3 times in a list of the best suburbs of America.

HGTV published an article titled "The 20 Best Suburbs Across the Country for People Tired of City Living" earlier this year. The purpose, provide you with the best of the best when it comes to suburbs:

Suburban neighborhoods often offer residents more indoor and outdoor space and, in many instances, a lower cost of living. And living in the suburbs doesn't mean giving up the restaurant and entertainment options that big cities offer. In fact, many suburban neighborhoods have top-notch entertainment, seasonal festivals and enriching theater programs.

HGTV had help thanks to the real estate experts at Suburban Jungle to create this list. What they did, was rounded up a list of some of the hottest suburbs across America. New York made the list 3 times:

Chappaqua, New York

Even though it's close to the city, Chappaqua was the first of New York to make the list:

Chappaqua is filled with parks and trails and has a picturesque, walkable downtown area. “Chappaqua is a beautiful turn-of-the-century town. Its proximity to Manhattan means less than an hour commute, and it’s also home to some of the best schools in the country"

Larchmont, New York

Another suburb close to the city:

Larchmont is set on the beautiful waterfront of Long Island Sound. In Larchmont, life happens on the water, and locals enjoy a wide range of activities like boating, paddleboarding and kayaking."

Port Washington, New York

Just 17 miles from New York City:

Port Washington is a gem on Long Island’s north shore. The former sand-mining town is now a sought-after suburb with a great school system. The town is also full of history"

Really Though?

How did Upstate New York get ignored on this list? Really? The farthest they traveled was maybe a half hour to an hour outside of New York City. Either way, congrats to the three mentioned.

