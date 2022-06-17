Founding Fathers Of Rock Weekend

Founding Fathers Of Rock Weekend

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

It's the Founding Fathers of Rock Weekend on WPDH.

The Founding Fathers

Photo by Rischgitz/Getty Images
loading...

The Founding Fathers of the United States were a group of American revolutionary leaders who united the Thirteen Colonies, led the war for independence from Great Britain, and built a frame of government for the United States during the later decades of the 18th century.

Most historians agree on a select set of "greats" as the founding fathers, those being George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton.

The Founding Fathers of Rock

As we get into this Father's Day weekend, WPDH celebrates dads all over the Hudson Valley with blocks of rock from the Founding Fathers of Rock. Led Zeppelin, The Who, Aerosmith, Hendrix, Clapton and many others in block of hits and deep classics.

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images
loading...

Led Zeppeling performing live on stage.

Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
loading...

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of The Who perform on stage in Brisbane, Australia March 24, 2009.

Photo by David Klein/Getty Images
loading...

Guitarist Joe Perry and singer Steven Tyler perform live with their band Aerosmith at The Forum January 13, 2002 in Inglewood, CA.

Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images
loading...

Jimi Hendrix performing at the Isle of Wight Festival, August 1970.

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
loading...

Eric Clapton performs on stage in London, England March 3, 2020.

Be sure to download the WPDH Mobile app so you don't miss a minute of the Founding Fathers of Rock Weekend on 101.5 WPDH. Happy Father's Day from the Home of Rock n Roll! 

Get our free mobile app

Top 100 Classic Rock Artists

Click through to find out how they stack up, as we count down the Top 100 classic rock artists.
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top