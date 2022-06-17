Founding Fathers Of Rock Weekend
It's the Founding Fathers of Rock Weekend on WPDH.
The Founding Fathers
The Founding Fathers of the United States were a group of American revolutionary leaders who united the Thirteen Colonies, led the war for independence from Great Britain, and built a frame of government for the United States during the later decades of the 18th century.
Most historians agree on a select set of "greats" as the founding fathers, those being George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton.
The Founding Fathers of Rock
As we get into this Father's Day weekend, WPDH celebrates dads all over the Hudson Valley with blocks of rock from the Founding Fathers of Rock. Led Zeppelin, The Who, Aerosmith, Hendrix, Clapton and many others in block of hits and deep classics.
Led Zeppeling performing live on stage.
Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of The Who perform on stage in Brisbane, Australia March 24, 2009.
Guitarist Joe Perry and singer Steven Tyler perform live with their band Aerosmith at The Forum January 13, 2002 in Inglewood, CA.
Jimi Hendrix performing at the Isle of Wight Festival, August 1970.
Eric Clapton performs on stage in London, England March 3, 2020.
Be sure to download the WPDH Mobile app so you don't miss a minute of the Founding Fathers of Rock Weekend on 101.5 WPDH. Happy Father's Day from the Home of Rock n Roll!