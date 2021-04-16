Former WPDH Radio Personality Dies in Tragic Fire

I had the news on in the background while I was working earlier this week, and I kept hearing about a fire in Ulster County in which an elderly man died. I thought it was sad, but I didn’t think much about it beyond that. And then I got a message from a friend on Facebook with a link to the fire story. And then he broke the sad news.

The 85-year-old man who died in that fire was a mutual friend and former coworker of ours. It was a man named Dan Logan. Dan had worked for years with various WPDH morning shows, and other morning shows in the Hudson Valley. Dan was an entertainment psychic, and he would come in once a week and take calls from listeners. His segment was very popular.

Dan was quite a guy. He was openly gay in a time when it was not easy to be a gay man or woman. He was outspoken. If Dan Logan didn’t like you, you knew about it. WPDH listeners may remember Dan fighting on the air one morning with comedian Lisa Lampanelli. It got so nasty and intense that I’m sure some people thought it was staged. It wasn’t. Dan was just very passionate about what he believed in. And it seemed that he was one of those guys that you either loved or hated. I was pretty fond of him.

Dan was not only a psychic, he was involved with theater as both a writer and an actor. He was funny, had a bigger heart than he let on, he was an advocate for gay people everywhere, and he was more sensitive than you’d think.

Dan Logan did a lot of good during his time on earth. I’m so saddened to hear of his death, and even sadder that it was so tragic. Rest in Peace, Dan, I’m so glad I got to know you.

