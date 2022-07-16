Forest Rangers Save 2 at Kaaterskill Falls Over the Weekend

Another summer weekend is in the books and it was another busy weekend for New York State Forest Rangers in the Hudson Valley.

With near-perfect hiking conditions, many hikers of different skill levels hit the Hudson Valley trails last weekend. Unfortunately, some of those hikes ended with wilderness rescues by Forest Rangers. 2 rescues, in particular, took place in the Town of Hunter at the wildly popular Kaaterskill Falls.

Scary moments for a young boy from Brooklyn while visiting the falls.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, on Saturday, July 9th around 12:15 PM, 3 Forest Rangers were dispatched to the Kaaterskill Falls trail. The press release explains that Forest Rangers Dawson, Fox, and Skudlarek located an "injured hiker who had fallen off the stone staircase and down a steep slope."

Canva Canva loading...

The 12-year-old boy from Brooklyn sustained an arm injury but was able to walk down to the trailhead unassisted where an ambulance took him to Albany Medical Center.

A few hours later that same day, Forest Rangers found themselves back at Kaaterskill Falls. Around 7:45 pm a female hiker was experiencing "persistent vomiting" and weakness. The 23-year-old from Philidelphia was carried out to the Laurel House Road trailhead and taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Depending on what route you take, Kaaterskill Falls can go from a quick easy hike to a longwinded difficult trail. Back in 2020, Weather.com called Kaaterskill Falls one of the "deadliest waterfalls in the world."

There have been several deaths at the falls since 1992 with the latest being Jesse Ritholz who died from a fall at Kaaterskill in April of 2021.

7 Breathtaking Waterfalls Around the Hudson Valley

9 Spots to Enjoy Camping & Waterfalls in New York State Parks Hike by waterfalls during the day and sleep under the stars at night at these 13 New York State Parks.