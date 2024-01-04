Forecast Now Calls For Foot of Snow in Hudson Valley, New York

Meteorologists are now refining their forecast for the first major winter storm of the Hudson Valley region, and it appears to have gotten worse.

We told you earlier this week that some areas of the Hudson Valley could receive up to 9 inches of snow. That prediction has now been fine-tuned and meteorologists now say that we could potentially be buried under a foot of the white stuff.

Canva Canva loading...

Snow timeline for Hudson Valley, New York

The storm was expected to begin sometime Saturday afternoon, but now it appears that the snow will most likely begin in the evening hours, dumping up to eight inches on the ground before midnight.

Snow will continue throughout Sunday morning with the potential over one foot of snow on the ground by the time the storm ends on Sunday afternoon.

Snow Totals Updated For Hudson Valley, New York

The Weather Channel is predicting six to eleven inches of snow for the Poughkeepsie area. A similar amount of snow is expected in Kingston and New Paltz, while some other areas of the Hudson Valle should be prepared for over a foot of the white stuff.

Depending on their exact location, residents in Orange County, New York could wind up with over a foot of snow.

The Lower Hudson Valley is expected to fare much better during the storm with only up to four inches of snow predicted.

Canva Canva loading...

More Winter Precipitation Next Week

Nasty winter weather is expected to return on Tuesday and Wednesday and meteorologists are already predicting more snow next weekend. However, both of these storms are expected to be primarily rain events with only some snow mixed in.

Put These Key Items in Your Vehicle To Prepare For Upstate NY Winter Winters in Upstate New York can be unpredictable. We always get snow storms but sometimes we are caught off guard. Make sure you have these items in your vehicle so that you can be prepared for anything the winter brings. Gallery Credit: Canva