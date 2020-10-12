This is scary. You never know sometimes who's handling the food you eat. A former employee of a company that produces pizza dough was arrested late Sunday for allegedly tampering with the product, according to CBS. Now, this has lead to a popular grocery chain, with locations in New York, to recall a brand of pizza dough.

CBS says that a customer at Hannaford Grocery Store in Saco, Maine found razor blades in the package of Portland Pie pizza dough October 5. After a police investigation, it was revealed through surveillance footage that the suspect had tampered with several Portland Pie Pizza doughs, according to News Center Maine. CBS says that Hannaford has now recalled all Hannaford all Portland Pie dough and cheese products at its stores in New York, as well as Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

From Hannaford's product recall page:

Hannaford Supermarkets has issued a recall for all Portland Pie cheese and Portland Pie fresh dough sold in the deli department. After what is believed to be further malicious tampering incidents involving metal objects inserted into Portland Pie products, Hannaford has removed all Portland Pie products from all store shelves and has paused replenishment of the products indefinitely.

Hannaford goes on to say that anyone who bought Portland Pie pizza dough and Portland Pie cheese at any of 184 stores between August 1, 2020, and October 11, 2020, should not consume the product.

News Center Maine says the suspect, who they describe as a former employee of It'll be Pizza Company, was arrested in Dover, New Hampshire. It'll be Pizza is a company out of Scarborough, Maine that manufactures products for Portland Pie.

The Hannaford supermarket chain is based out of Maine, and has locations across the northeast. Their Hudson Valley locations are in Highland, Wappingers Falls, Plattekill, New Windsor, Pawling, Walden, Red Hook, Pine Bush, and two spots in Kingston.