[Food Recall] Hudson Valley Hedgehogs Be on Alert!

Over the last couple of years, hedgehogs have gained in popularity as house pets. Some veterinary professionals think that there are more cons to having a hedgehog at your house than pros, but you know what will work for you.

Hedgehogs (according to the University of Illinois Veterinarian School) are nocturnal, athletic, and solitary. Do your research before bringing one home is what it comes down to, right?

If you have one of this little guys (or girls) at home, you might want to go double check their food. One of the main manufacturers of Hedgehog food, Vitakraft Sun Seed Inc, has issued a recall on one particular lot of their Vitakraft Hedgehog food.

The one that is being recalled, specifically, is their Vitakraft Vita Smart Hedgehog Food.

The reason? The company believes that it could be contaminated with Salmonella. As the care giver of the pet, the company is worried that you could possibly come into contact with the food, by handling it and that you, as well as your pet could be sickened by it.

Here is the lot number "343422" and the expiration date of the affected food "11/06/22."

The recall notice does also say that it was through random testing that the potential Salmonella cross contamination was discovered. There have been no reports (at this time) or pets or pet owners getting sick after coming into contact with the food. (Good news).

If you have any food from the about lot number, please discontinue using the product and return it to place of purchase for a refund or exchange.

Signs of Salmonella in Hedgehogs? There are a lot of similarities to symptoms in people, dehydration, vomiting, diarrhea and cramping. While your pet may not exactly be able to tell you that something is wrong, if you observe them having any of these potential symptoms, get them to your veterinarian as soon as possible.

