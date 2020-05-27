Food Drive for Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry

We are definitely beginning to see a light at the end of the coronavirus pandemic tunnel. New York is starting to reopen and people are adjusting to what may be the new normal. But it sure left some devastation in its path. Not only the tragic deaths, but also the economy. And many of our friends and neighbors are reaching out to food banks for the first time in their lives. That's why it's so important to donate.

On Saturday, June 6, the Wallkill Fire Department will be holding a food drive from 9AM - 12PM to benefit The Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry. This is a drive up and drop off food drive at the entrance facing Fair Rite. Non-perishable foods only, and the items in high demand include canned vegetables, mayonnaise, grape and strawberry jelly, baked beans, mac and cheese and tuna fish.

This is a great and convenient way to give to your community in a time when everybody wants to help out whenever and wherever they can. For more information about the Wallkill Fire Department's food drive foe Loaves and Fishes, visit the facebook page.

