Surprising Items Needed by Food Bank in Hudson Valley

It turns out some of the most needed items at Hudson Valley food banks are things many people never think to give.

If you walk into a grocery store this week planning to donate to a local food drive, you might grab the usual peanut butter, canned vegetables or maybe a box of pasta. While those are much needed, other items in huge demand may surprise you.

What The Food Bank Really Needs

According to the Regional Food Bank, the biggest shortages right now include personal hygiene items. Shampoo, conditioner, soap, body wash and deodorant are all at the top of the list. Toothbrushes, toothpaste, menstrual products and even baby wipes and diapers are also considered high demand.

These are the things families often sacrifice first when money gets tight, especially as prices on everyday items continue to climb. The food bank says toiletries are some of the fastest to run out, even though they are among the most essential.

Paper products are another surprise category. Paper towels and bathroom tissue are needed just as badly as shelf-stable food.

Of course, the staples are still vitally important. Peanut butter, cereal, oatmeal, canned meals, soups, granola bars, canned fruit, beans, tuna, chicken and rice continue to make a major impact. All donations must be unopened, not expired and in their original packaging. Pop-top cans are especially helpful.

Culturally Important Foods Are Needed Too

Another big focus this season is culturally responsive foods. The food bank stresses that not every household cooks the same way, so offering ingredients familiar to many Hudson Valley families is an important part of meeting community needs.

Bean varieties like kidney, black and black eyed peas are requested, as well as chickpeas and lentils. Spices such as adobo, cayenne, miso, cumin, curry and sazon are also encouraged.

Grains and flours like barley, millet, sorghum, masa and rice flour are on the list, along with dried fruits including apricots, dates, raisins and figs. The food bank asks that packages be five pounds or less and reminds donors not to bring items in glass jars or pet food.

Where to Bring Your Donations

If you want to help out in a big way, this year’s WPDH Tanks Giving event is happening on Thursday, November 20. Donations will be collected at the Shell Foam and Wash location from 6am to 10am and will go directly to families in the Hudson Valley who are struggling to keep food on the table.

One donor will also be chosen to receive five hundred dollars in free gas, which is going to make a real difference for someone this year. Every item helps, and this season the generosity of Hudson Valley residents will go further than ever.

If you can't make it to the drive, you can find out where to donate on the Regional Food Bank Hudson Valley's website.