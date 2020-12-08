Food and Clothing Drive To Help Local Veterans

It’s time for the annual Treat the Troops Food campaign, but this year there is a twist due to the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, making and sending holiday goodies overseas was proving to be near impossible to pull off this year, so the campaign will be doing something special to help veterans right here in the Hudson Valley.

This year the organizers will be hosting a food and clothing drive to benefit Castle Point VA and the veterans that they serve. So many of our veterans are living without basic needs and are barely getting by. Please consider making a donation. If you are not comfortable with dropping something off because of coronavirus, they will be happy to accept any gift card donations and do the shopping for you.

All donations are welcome, but there are some donations that were specifically requested. Food items include coffee, tea, cake/muffin/brownie mix, mayonnaise, jello and pudding, cereal and oatmeal, canned meat and spam, instant mashed potatoes, stuffing mix, cookies and salad dressing. Requested clothing items include socks, t-shirts, men's sweatpants, and new and gently used coats.

Donations will be accepted now through this Friday, December 11, from 9AM to 4PM at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E Main Street in Wappingers Falls. Special drop off times can be arranged at your request by calling (845) 297-2610 and asking for Kristin. Get more information about this year's Treat the Troops food and clothing drive on the event facebook page.