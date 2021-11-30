Foo Fighters Coming To New York; Enter To Win Tickets Here

We are proud to share that the Foo Fighters have announced a brand new North American tour "Live In North America 2022" and will be performing in our area.

July 17, 2022

Citi Field Stadium, Queens, New York



July 19, 2022

Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, New York

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, December 3rd, 10 am at LiveNation.com.

The 2022 dates will mark Foo Fighters’ most extensive North American run since the February release of the band’s 10th album, Medicine at Midnight (Roswell/RCA) — hailed as “brighter and more optimistic than anything they’ve ever done” (ROLLING STONE)” and “one of Foo Fighters’ best albums of this century” (WALL STREET JOURNAL).

For further information on Foo Fighters' 27th-anniversary tour—including special guests to be announced soon—keep an eye on foofighters.com and the band’s socials.

WANT TO WIN TICKETS? ENTER BELOW AT THE VENUE OF YOUR CHOICE: