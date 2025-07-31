New Yorkers Urged to Be ‘Vigilant’ Ahead of Hudson Valley Warning

A potentially dangerous situation on Thursday and Friday is causing New York officials to scramble resources and warn residents to monitor conditions.

After several days of extreme heat, New Yorkers are now dealing with another weather issue that could have a severe impact on the Hudson Valley, specifically Orange and Ulster Counties, as well as New York City and Long Island. There is also the potential for the Capital Region to be affected.

Concerning Weather Pattern Triggers Warnings for Hudson Valley, NYC

The Division of Homeland Security, the New York State Police, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the Thruway Authority are among several agencies collaborating to plan for a potentially hazardous situation on Thursday and Friday.

Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the State agencies to organize resources ahead of the threat of severe localized flooding due to the changing weather pattern on Thursday afternoon.

A cold front that is pushing out the record high temperatures from earlier in the week is expected to produce severe rainfall. Because this is a slow-moving storm, rainfall totals could reach over three inches in local areas.

Residents Warned of Potential Weather Emergency

Hudson Valley homeowners in flood-prone areas are being asked to stay on alert and have an emergency plan in place. Residents should monitor the weather forecast and be ready to act as conditions change. Utilities say that the storm could also result in widespread power outages.

Heavy rain will fall throughout much of the Hudson Valley region starting on Thursday afternoon and continuing through Friday morning. A flood watch is in effect starting at 2pm on Thursday for Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties.

