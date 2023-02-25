Floating Concert Stage Coming to Popular Waterpark This Summer

If you are planning to visit a waterpark this summer and enjoy live music we've found a park that's try something different this summer.

As summer approaches, the folks at one of our favorite waterparks have announced that they are planning to give guests a unique way to watch a live concert. Lake Compounce waterpark located at 185 Enterprise Dr, Southington, CT has announced that this summer they are planning to bring back concerts.

Lake Compounce Concerts

Concerts at a waterpark? YES! You may not know this but Lake Compounce was once one of the area's hottest places to see a concert. Back in the 80s and early 90s, Lake Compounce was the venue where legendary musicians like Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty, Sting, and bands like Metallica and Aerosmith put on some incredible shows. Lake Compounce was also the location where one of the music world's biggest lip-syncing scandals took place.

More on that below, but before you scroll down...

Floating Stage at Lake Compounce

Lake Compounce has announced that this summer they are bringing concerts back with a floating stage according to the New Haven Register. The stage will be floating on the lake in the waterpark around 50 to 70 feet away from the audience who will be watching comfortably from the beach area of Lake Compounce.

Marketing Director for the waterpark, Lynsey Winters told the Register,

"the stage will bring various live entertainment acts to audiences who will be sitting on the beach and watching the show".

What Shows are Coming?

Winters didn't give specific artist names but did say, "We’re hoping that people are going to be pretty happy with some of the acts that we have coming in". The stage is set to open at Lake Compounce on Memorial Day Weekend.

Milli Vanilli Lip-Sync Scandal

Did you know that the duo Milli Vanilli's infamous lip-sync incident took place at Lake Compounce? It was back in 1989 and the group was at the waterpark performing on the Club MTV show when it was discovered that they were lip-synching. They were in the middle of singing the hit "Girl You Know it's True" when their pre-recorded track got stuck and the line "girl you know it's" started repeating over and over. Here's a video explaining what happened...



