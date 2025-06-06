The Tragic Reason Flags are Half Staff in New York This Weekend

Flags will be flown at half mast starting on Friday after a heartbreaking tragedy that many say should have never happened.

We've seen flags flying at half-staff for several different reasons over the past few months. The deaths of Jimmy Carter and the Pope, recognition of Memorial Day and the loss of several New York politicians and first responders have caused the display of mourning throughout the state.

Now, the flag is being directed to be lowered for two days to mark a tragedy involving someone who was just trying to do their job.

Canva Canva loading...

New York Governor Orders Flags at Half-Staff

This week, Governor Hochul announced that flags throughout the state will be flown at half-staff to honor Robert Bornt. The Department of Transportation Highway Maintenance Supervisor died on May 30 after suffering "catastrophic injuries" in a work zone crash.

Hochul described Bornt as a "dedicated highway maintenance supervisor". The DOT supervisor was also a Hoosick Falls Fire Chief and a member of the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad. Hochul ordered all flags to be flown at half staff on Friday and Saturday in honor of Bornt and his service to the public.

New York Lt Governor Kathy Hochul Visits New York City School Getty Images loading...

Tragic Trend of Highway Worker Deaths Continues

Governor Hochul took the opportunity to remind drivers to follow laws that have been put in place to prevent tragedies like the one that took Bornt's life from happening. Motorists are reminded to drive carefully, stay alert and slow down in work zones. The Move Over Law also requires motorists to change lanes if it's safe to do so when coming upon any road work or disabled vehicles.

There were 322 incidents where vehicles intruded into work zones last year. Those incidents led to 138 injuries to highway workers and pedestrians, as well as the death of two drivers. Since 1939, there have been 59 on-the-job deaths to members of the New York State Department of Transportation. Most of those fatalities were the fault of unsafe drivers.

Over 100 'Fun Facts' About The Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.