Fishkill Dedicating Special Statute at Popular Intersection, Here’s When

An important piece of Fishkill history will soon go on display and everyone's invited to the dedication.

Last December we told you about the plans that the Town of Fishkill made to remember and honor what many consider to be one of the Hudson Valley's most prominent Native Americans, Chief Daniel Nimham. Those plans included having a bronze statue made to honor Nimham and once the statute was complete, the town said they would place it at a popular intersection in the town.

The statue is now complete and according to a post on the town of Fishkill's Facebook page, a dedication ceremony is set and the town has invited residents to be a part of a special dedication ceremony.

Be a Part of Fishkill History

Town officials announced, "Supervisor Ozzy Albra and the Town Board are honored to invite the residents of Fishkill to witness a moment in Fishkill history, as the Town dedicates a statue to Sachem Daniel Nimham, a Fishkill native and one of America's first combat veterans during the Revolutionary War."

Sachem Daniel Nimham Dedication Ceremony

The dedication ceremony will take place at the Arrowhead intersection of Routes 52 and 82 in Fishkill on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. The Arrowhead intersection is not a big intersection as far as space goes, so organizers of the event did say that seating for the event will be limited and anyone planning on attending are encouraged to bring their own portable chairs.

Parking for the event will be available at two locations near the intersection, on the east side of the intersection at Doug Phillips Park, and on the west side at the Dutchess Park Plaza.

If you can't make the event in person, the town does have plans to live stream the event on social media outlets if possible. After the ceremony is complete, it will be posted on the town's website and YouTube channel.



