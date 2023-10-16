Dutchess Community College students were front and center during a recent visit from Jill Biden.

I must say, it was rather cool scrolling through Facebook over the weekend, and stumbling upon a picture of Dutchess Community College students, right there on The White House Facebook page. First Lady Jill Biden had been in town, and a stop at DCC was on the schedule to celebrate the opening of a new mechatronics lab.

It had been reported that Jill Biden would be coming to Fishkill and Poughkeepsie for a visit and included in the stops was a visit to Dutchess Community College.

In 1957, the college was founded on the site of a former tuberculosis hospital, which is now Bowne Hall, the campus's main administrative building. In 2007, Dutchess Community College marked its 50th anniversary of operations. Since enrolling its first class in 1957, DCC has awarded degrees and certificates to over 30,000 graduates and has provided educational opportunities for many thousands of other students. The main campus covers 130 acres. DCC also operates a satellite campus, called DCC @ Fishkill, approximately 12 miles south, in Fishkill, NY.

Jill Biden Visits DCC

Jill Biden's recent visit to the Hudson Valley was part of the Investing in America Tour dubbed Investing in the Hudson Valley for this particular stop. Biden visited Dutchess Community College to celebrate the opening of the new mechatronics lab. It is said it will "help bridge the gap between learning and earning." At the visit, The First Lady was joined by students, unions and employers.

The Mechatronics Lab at DCC @ Fishkill features 6,000 sq feet of state-of-the-art equipment with Electronic/Automation, Mechanical and HVAC Labs with space for hands-on learning and assignments. Get more info here.