Fireworks Finally Return to Dutchess Stadium, 100% Capacity

Dutchess Stadium is now welcoming fans at full capacity and celebrating with a fireworks show.

The Hudson Valley Renegades will host a celebratory fireworks display at Dutchess Stadium on Friday, June 18, immediately following the second game of the double-header with the Jersey Blue Claws.

The vibrant show is in honor of all the front-line workers who helped the Hudson Valley get us through the pandemic.

"The Hudson Valley Renegades thank frontline workers and responders who have helped make this celebration a reality. In addition, the Renegades thank and acknowledge our fans, team partners, Dutchess County and the people of the Hudson Valley and beyond for all of their support through the start of the 2021 season. The Renegades recognize and remember those families affected by COVID-19. While this celebration is in conjunction with New York State’s announcement of opening the State, we will never forget those who have been lost during this pandemic and the many loved ones they left behind," the team said in a statement.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro was at the stadium yesterday, cutting zip ties off seats that once sat unused to maintain social distance.

"It has been a long 18 months, but we have hit all of our targets. 70% vaccination. Duchess Stadium is open," Molinaro said about the reopening of Dutchess Stadium at full capacity.

Fireworks will go off on Friday after game two of the doubleheader. First pitch for game one will be at 5:05 P.M. The second game will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. It is single admission for both games with gates opening at 4:00 P.M.

