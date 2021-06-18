Foreigner Adds Tour Dates, Doubling Number of 2021 Concerts

Foreigner has announced a slew of new concert dates, more than doubling their number of scheduled performances in 2021.

Like many acts, the band had been tentative about a return to the stage in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Foreigner initially played several socially distanced shows, then announced a U.S. summer tour in April. Now, the group has tacked on a bevy of performances stretching into the fall, before Foreigner heads overseas for even more shows in 2022.

"We are full-on back on the road," frontman Kelly Hansen proclaimed to Billboard. "There's been so many conversations over the last year with promoters and with our agents and with management, trying to figure out what's the safe thing to do, when can we do this, how can we do that? We're finally able to say we're getting out there, we're getting on the road. That's a great thing." The rocker added that the group’s extended dates will take them "to all kinds of great places we don't always get to go to."

Even as his band embraces its return to touring, Hansen admitted they will remain cautious. "We want to make sure we do the most safe and protective things we can to make sure all these shows go off and happen the way they should," he explained, adding that Foreigner will use a “backstage bubble” to keep the band and crew members safe. Traditional fan meet-and-greets will also be changed.

"Depending on the venue, they're either not happening, or modified," he noted. "We can't make it the handshaking, one-on-one meet and greet like we've been doing -- at least not for now. There is an experience still to be had, we just have to modify. We're putting a lot of thought into it to make sure it's a presentation we're proud of."

Foreigner’s tour kicks off June 24 in Ottumwa, Iowa before winding its way all over the country. A handful of shows in the fall - Sept. 29 in Saratoga, Calif., Oct. 1 in Los Angeles, Oct. 2 in Santa Barbara, Calif., Oct. 11 in Detroit, Oct. 12 in Youngstown, Ohio and Oct. 13 in Grand Rapids, Mich. - will feature the band performing with a full orchestra.

See Foreigner’s U.S. tour itinerary below. Further details, including ticketing info, can be found on the band’s website.

Foreigner 2021 Tour Dates

June 24 - Ottumwa, Iowa @ Bridge View Center

June 25 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Washington Pavillion

June 26 - Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Events Center

June 29 - Casper, Wyo. @ Casper Events Center

June 30 - Billings, Mont. @ Metrapark Arena

July 2 - Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

July 4 - Fort Bragg, N.C. @ Pope Army Airfield

July 27 - Fresno, Calif. @ Saroyan Theatre

July 28 - Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center

July 30 - West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

July 31 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Los Colonias Park Amphitheater

Aug. 1 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center

Aug. 4 - Lubbock, Texas @ The Buddy Holly Hall

Aug. 5 - Enid, Okla. @ Stride Bank Center

Aug. 7 - Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

Aug. 8 - North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Aug. 10 West Allis, Wisc. @ Wisconsin State Fair

Aug.11 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 - Arcadia, Wis. @ Ashley For the Arts

Aug. 14 - Interlochen, Mich. @ Kresge Auditorium

Aug. 15 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Aug. 17 - Kettering, Ohio @ Fraze Pavilion

Aug. 18 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 20 - Doswell, Va. @ Meadow Event Park

Aug. 21 - Selbyville, Del. @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside

Aug. 23 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ New York State Fair

Aug. 25 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 - Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch

Aug. 27 - Cohasset, Mass. @ South Shore Music Circus

Aug. 28 - Hyannis, Mass. @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

Sept. 9 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Aleurs Center

Sept. 10 - Rapid City, S.D. @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Sept. 11 - Butte, Mont. @ Butte Civic Center

Sept. 14 - Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena

Sept. 15 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Sept. 16 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ Becu Live at Northern Quest

Sept. 18 - Fort Hall, Idaho @ Fort Hall Casino

Sept. 21 - Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

Sept. 22 - Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center

Sept. 26 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort

Sept. 29 - Saratoga, Calif @ Mountain Winery (orchestral)

Oct. 1 - Los Angeles @ Greek Theatre (orchestral)

Oct. 2 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl (orchestral)

Oct. 11 - Detroit @ Fox Theatre (orchestral)

Oct. 12 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Foundation Amphitheater (orchestral)

Oct. 13 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena (orchestral)

Oct. 15 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Freedom Hall Civic Center

Oct. 17 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Civic Auditorium

Oct. 18 - Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre

Oct. 19 - Charleston, W.V. @ Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 21 - Reading, Penn. @ Santander Performing Arts Center

Oct. 22 - Wilkes Barre, Penn. @ F.M. Kirby Center

Oct. 23 - Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion

Oct. 25 - Providence, RI.. @ Performing Arts Center

Oct. 27 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ Capitol Theatre

Oct. 28 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Oct. 29 - New Brunswick, N.J. @ State Theatre

Oct. 30 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Nov. 4 - Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena

Nov. 5 - Springfield, Ill. @ UIS Sangamon Auditorium

Nov. 6 - Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center

Nov. 8 - Savannah, Ga. @ John Mercer Theatre

Nov. 9 - Augusta, Ga. @ Bell Auditorium

Nov. 10 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Nov. 12 - Macon, Ga. @ Macon City Auditorium

Nov. 13 - Tupelo, Miss. @ Bancorp South Arena

Nov. 14 - Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

Nov. 16 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Nov. 17 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC Concert Hall

Nov. 19 - Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort & Spa

Nov. 20 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Saenger Theater

