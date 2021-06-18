Queensryche to Release ‘Operation: Mindcrime’ + ‘Empire’ Box Sets

Queensryche have announced that they will re-release the albums Operation: Mindcrime and Empire as box sets later this month.

Both albums have been remastered at Abbey Road Studios for this special release, which will be available in various formats — CD, vinyl and 10 x 10 box sets. The box sets come with CDs and DVDs, featuring live performances and promo videos.

In addition, each box set comes with an accompanying expanded booklet completed with liner notes by writer Alex Milas, who spoke with Geoff Tate about the making of the albums.

Operation: Mindcrime, which originally came out in 1988, served as the breakthrough album for Queensryche. Regarded as both a concept album and a rock opera, it was the band's first studio release to reach the Top 50 of the Billboard 200, and was certified platinum by 1991. Its follow-up, Empire, came out in 1990, and with hits such as "Jet City Woman" and "Silent Lucidity," becoming their most commercially successful album to date.

All newly-remastered formats of Operation: Mindcrime and Empire will be available June 25. See images of the box sets below, and pre-order them here now.

To celebrate the re-release of the two albums, Queensryche have been premiering remastered versions of their official music videos on YouTube, including "Eyes of a Stranger," "I Don't Believe in Love," "Empire," "Best I Can," "Anybody Listening?" and "Silent Lucidity." The videos for "Another Rainy Night (Without You)" and "Jet City Woman" will arrive on June 25, along with the albums.

