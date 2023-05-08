Firefighters Race to Save Hudson Valley Dog From Storm Drain

A crew of local firefighters sprung into action to save a four-legged victim this weekend.

We've all heard of firefighters coming to the aid of a cat stuck in a tree, but on Saturday it was a dog trapped below the street that enlisted the help of some brave first responders.

When one thinks of firefighters they usually picture someone racing into a burning building. While that is one of the bravest acts our firemen and firewomen perform, it's the day-to-day service that goes mostly unrecognized that makes up most of the first responders' responsibilities.

When you dial 911 for any reason, it's likely that firetrucks will be the first vehicles on the scene. Whether it's a medical emergency, accident or any number of emergency situations, firefighters are among the first to spring into action and lend assistance.

So, it's no surprise that when a small dog got trapped in a storm drain on Saturday, that it was the fire department that jumped in to help out.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department, two firetrucks were dispatched to a storm drain in the city after a small dog somehow fell down into a storm drain. Crews on Engine 4 and Ladder Truck 2 were able to lift the heavy storm drain where the dog was stuck and begin a safe extraction.

One of the Poughkeepsie firefighters was lowered into the sewer and was able to grab the dog, liberating him from the jaws of Pennywise.

It's actually quite common for small dogs to fall down storm drains. Animal experts stress the importance of keeping pets on a leash, especially when walking in public where there are dangerous hazards such as storm drains that a curious dog can't resist exploring.

