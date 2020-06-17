Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Kaaterskill Cove
Firefighters from multiple departments were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to other parts of the area.
On June 10 at 1:30 p.m., Greene County 911 contacted DEC's Central Dispatch requesting Forest Ranger assistance with a wildfire in Kaaterskill Clove off Route 23a.
Two Forest Rangers responded and arrived on scene at approximately 1:50 p.m. The wildfire was suppressed by members of the Haines Falls, Tannersville, and Hunter fire departments.
The total estimated size of the fire was .3 acres; the fire may have been caused by a lit cigarette being thrown into the woods from a motor vehicle.
