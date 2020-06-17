Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Kaaterskill Cove

Firefighters from multiple departments were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to other parts of the area.

On June 10 at 1:30 p.m., Greene County 911 contacted DEC's Central Dispatch requesting Forest Ranger assistance with a wildfire in Kaaterskill Clove off Route 23a.

Two Forest Rangers responded and arrived on scene at approximately 1:50 p.m. The wildfire was suppressed by members of the Haines Falls, Tannersville, and Hunter fire departments.

The total estimated size of the fire was .3 acres; the fire may have been caused by a lit cigarette being thrown into the woods from a motor vehicle.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: