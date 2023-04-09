Fire Weather Watch Issued for Parts of the Hudson Valley

While we're all overjoyed that the snow and cold weather have finally subsided in the Hudson Valley, we're now dealing with dangerous spring weather.

On Thursday, April 6th the National Weather Service in Albany issued a Fire Weather Watch for "portions of eastern NY, western Mass, and Litchfield County, CT due to low relative humidity values and breezy winds that may allow any fires that develop to spread quickly."

Then, on Friday, April 7th the National Weather Service added a Red Flag warning to their weather alerts for the day.

According to the National Weather Service, Fire Watch Warnings and Red Flag Warnings are issued when dry fuels and weather conditions combine for serious danger. They write:

A Fire Weather Watch or Red Flag Warning is issued when the combination of dry fuels and weather conditions support extreme fire danger. These products are written for land and fire managers to highlight the increased fire danger. Each NWS office creates local criteria for fire weather watches and red flag warnings.

How to Stay Safe During a Fire Weather Watch/Red Flag Warning

On Twitter one user responded to the Fire Watch Warning writing "I’m scared what should I do" to which the National Weather Service in Albany responded:

Do not burn anything outside.

This seems like common knowledge, but it's always nice to get a reminder.

When explaining the Red Flag Warning for the Hudson Valley the National Weather Service reports that "Conditions are favorable for any fires that develop to spread quickly. Heed local and state burning regulations."

In early March of 2023, New York State announced that a burn ban would run from March 16th through May 14th, 2023.

Brush Fire at Greenwood Lake A brush fire burning in Greenwood Lake near 89 Jersey Avenue on April 22, 2022.

