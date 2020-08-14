Fentanyl, Crack Allegedly Found on Duo During Newburgh Traffic Stop

petdcat

New York State Police stopped the vehicle on Route 17K in the town of Newburgh for a traffic violation, authorities said. While speaking with the driver, Roy Brown, 59, police learned there was a “billy club” in the vehicle – a black wooden baton with a leather strap.

Upon a search of the vehicle, police also found 14 grams of fentanyl, several pills of Alprazolam, and Oxycodone, police said.

Authorities took Brown and his passenger, Alexis Lynch, 29, of New Windsor into custody. During a search of Lynch, an additional 10 grams of crack-cocaine was found on her person, police said.

Brown was charged with third and fourth degree criminal drug possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and criminal possession of a weapon. Lynch was charged with third, fourth and seventh degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance and manufacturing drug related paraphernalia.

Due to previous felony convictions Brown was remanded to Orange County Jail without bail. Lynch was released on her own recognizance.