Favorite Hudson Valley Cafe Closing, Teases What Will Replace It

Customers of a beloved restaurant were shocked to hear they were closing, but could their replacement be an old favorite?

The Hudson Valley has seen far too many of our favorite restaurants go up for sale or shut down completely. Challenges due to COVID-19 coupled with the already difficult task of keeping a restaurant afloat have caused local business owners to make the tough decision to close their doors.

One restaurant that has a very loyal following surprised customers this weekend with news that they would be ceasing operations. The Tomato Cafe made the announcement on their Facebook page on Saturday but also teased news about a new eatery that would be taking over the space.

With two locations in Poughkeepsie and Fishkill, the Tomato Cafe is a favorite for many diners who frequent the restaurant for its delicious food, friendly service and fun atmosphere. While the Fishkill location will remain open, the Poughkeepsie restaurant in the Arlington section of Poughkeepsie will be shutting down for good.

The announcement wasn't all bad news. Tomato Cafe owners teased that a new eatery would be opening at their soon-to-be-closed 15 Collegeview Avenue restaurant. It wasn't revealed who that owner is, but was described as possibly being a "familiar face."

Many beloved restaurants in the Arlington area have closed over the years, including Babycakes, The Beech Tree and the Dutch Cabin. Could one of them be returning soon? As soon as we hear anything we'll let you know. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below or on our Facebook page who you'd like to see reopen a restaurant at the Poughkeepsie location.