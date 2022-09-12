A 25-year-old Hudson Valley resident is dead and another driver was hospitalized after two early-morning accidents on Sunday.

Just after midnight on September 11, there were two separate accidents in the Hudson Valley.

Dutchess County Truck Crash

A report of a rollover accident came in after 1:30 am on Sunday. Witnesses said that the driver of the car was trapped inside their vehicle. According to The Rhinebeck Fire Department, first responders found a pickup truck that had left the road and struck a utility pole and a tree. By the time they got to the scene, firefighters say the driver was able to remove themselves from the vehicle.

Facebook/Rhinebeck Fire Department Facebook/Rhinebeck Fire Department loading...

EMS was called in to evaluate the driver, later sending them to the hospital. There were no other occupants in the truck. The vehicle was removed and an investigation by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is currently underway.

Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Another early morning accident is also under investigation after a 25-year-old motorcycle rider passed away. At 6:45am the bike accident was reported but authorities believe it had happened much earlier in the morning.

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape. aijohn784 loading...

The crash occurred on Colonial Avenue in the Village of Warwick. The driver has been identified as a 25-year-old Monroe resident. Police say the one-vehicle crash most likely occurred several hours before it was discovered. A family member of the victim confirmed on the Village of Warwick Police Department's Facebook page that the driver was alone at the time of the accident. Investigators are asking anyone who may have more information about the fatal crash to give them a call at 845 986-5000.

6 From New York Allegedly Sold Alcohol to Hudson Valley Minors