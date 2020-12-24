Fatal Crash Involving A Trooper Car In Ulster County

A pursuit ensued and one of the vehicles lost control during this, according to police.

On Tuesday, at 11:40 a.m., state police tried tried to stop a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Ulster for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation. Not too long after the stop was initiated, the driver fled the scene and went northbound and a pursuit ensued, according to officials.

During this, near the area of mile marker 93.6, a collision reportedly happened between a 2017 Dodge Journey and a state police car. The Dodge lost control during this and overturned, according to police.

The driver, 39-year-old Tristan G. Goods of Hollis, was reportedly taken to Kingston Hospital and then had to be transferred to Westchester Medical Center for serious, non-life threatening injuries. The 11-year-old passenger, Monica Goods of Brooklyn, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries, according to police.

No other injuries were reported from this and police are still investigating exactly what happened in this case.