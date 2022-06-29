Many new places have opened in the Hudson Valley over the past year. It is great to see so many small businesses enjoying the post-COVID surge. People are enjoying getting back out again with friends and family.

We are lucky in the Hudson Valley that we have so many small towns with charming attractions. Not only are they great places for locals to enjoy on the weekend but it also brings a nice mix of people from out of town. The added dollars for our community are much needed and very welcomed.

It feels like you can drive down just about any road in the Hudson Valley and stumble across a farm market, winery, cider maker, and more. I can remember having to travel to go to something cool to do on the weekend. Now it feels like all the fun stuff is right in our own backyard.

Among all the places to enjoy in Ulster County, there is one that is relatively new and actually just had the 2022 opening weekend less than a week ago. Bradley Farm and RB Brew LLC located at 317 Springtown Road in New Paltz, has welcomed the public again.

Get our free mobile app

They offer New York State Wines and Kombucha on tap. Plus they have a farm store for produce and meat. This weekend at 12 PM they a hosting a BBQ event for all to come and enjoy. It is a ticketed event that is dog, bike, and kid-friendly.

And when you are done visiting Bradley Farm get out the GPS are starting planning your next place to land, maybe Yard Owl Brewery or maybe the Gardiner Brewery.

15 Dog-Friendly Winery and Cideries in the Hudson Valley There's nothing more relaxing than enjoying a glass of your favorite wine with your best friend by your side. Check out these 15 dog-friendly wineries and cideries across the Hudson Valley.

This WInery was For Sale in New Paltz, NY