Take a look at the shocking 21-year transformation of Andrew Cuomo. From hanging with supermodels in 2000 to becoming governor and then resigning.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

After the 1996 election, President Clinton appointed Andrew Cuomo to serve as HUD Secretary. In 2000, then-Secretary of Housing Andrew Cuomo was photographed with Christie Brinkley

In 2006, Andrew Cuomo was elected New York State Attorney General. He became New York's 56th Governor in 2011.

Under his leadership, New York passed marriage equality, a $15 minimum wage, the strongest paid family leave program in the nation, the strongest gun safety laws in the nation, equal rights for women, greater protections for immigrants, the largest investment in education in state history, cut taxes for the middle class, implemented a 2 percent property tax cap, put more New Yorkers to work than ever before, and became the first state in the nation to offer free college tuition for middle-class families.

In 2021, independent investigators announced they believe Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, retaliated against at least one, created a "toxic" workplace and more.

On Aug. 10, 2021, resigned as Governor of New York. Take a look at the shocking 21-year transformation of Andrew Cuomo:

Fall From Grace: The 21-Year Transformation of Andrew Cuomo in New York Take a look at the shocking 21-year transformation of Andrew Cuomo. From hanging with supermodels in 2000 to becoming governor and then resigning.

Sneak Peek of Cuomo's $2.3 Million Lower Hudson Valley Home

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Richest town in each state

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Many New York Businesses Will Require Customers to be Vaccinated

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Jaw-Dropping $9.5 Million Transformation Complete At Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Do You Recognize Anyone? Nearly 40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.