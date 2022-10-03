We are getting to that special time of the year again here in the Hudson Valley. IT'S FALL!!! Here in the Hudson Valley, Fall truly is a special time of the year, the scenery in the area is truly breathtaking, especially once all the leaves on all of the trees have changed colors.

A simple drive through the Catskill Mountains will introduce you to every shade of Red, Orange and Yellow you can imagine. It's like something out of a dream. So with that, I figured, why not make a list of some of my favorite things to do in the Hudson Valley in the Fall?

My Favorite Things to Do in the Hudson Valley in the Fall

I mentioned this briefly before but I mean it when I say it; I genuinely love a drive through the mountains in the fall in the Hudson Valley.

Bear Mountain bridge illuminated by night Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Storm King/Bear Mountain

Black Bear relaxing EDANB loading...

For me though, there is nothing better than a drive around Storm King Mountain. It's a route I've taken thousands of times while on my way to visit family, but the scenery is incredible in the fall. Nothing but all the mountainsides in the area covered in fall foliage. In addition, concluding the drive with a trip to Bear Mountain for a walk through the state park can cap off any fall day.

474487009 kazoka30 loading...

Octoberfests

One of my other favorite things about the Fall is the month of October. Though I'm a Leo and was born in August, October might just be my favorite month.

It's around this time that the colors of the season come into full view not to mention my favorite beer makes its return to store shelves. Octoberfest!!! Seriously, nothing to me is better than enjoying a cold crisp Octoberfest in the fall. Add a bonfire with some S'mores ingredients to the mix and you have the makings for a great night with friends.

The Holidays

Scary Halloween Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplashohmygouche loading...

I have one last favorite fall activity and I feel like it's a pretty obvious one, but it's the holidays. Labor Day in September signifies the end of Summer and the coming of clear Fall nights. NFL season gets into full gear and fans spend every Sunday cheering on their favorite teams. In addition, Hockey and Basketball seasons are also starting and my personal favorite, the MLB Post Season begins.

Sports equipment isolated on white ohmygouche loading...

October comes to the calendars and everyone gets wrapped up in the spooky season feels full of Halloween festivals, themed parks and of course the classic scary movies. Then before you know it, we kick off the real Holiday season and stuff ourselves full of food on Thanksgiving and spend time with our family and friends we are most thankful for. All of these things are reasons why I believe, that Fall is the best time of year in the Hudson Valley. For more suggestions check out these as well.

Fall Foliage Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images loading...

