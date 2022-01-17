Falcon in Marlboro Will Remain Closed Through Mid February

Thanks Covid. Just when we thought live music was back in the Hudson Valley, along comes another variant of Covid, spreading like wildfire, and taking us back to the early days of the global pandemic.

Such is the case with one of the most popular restaurants and music venues in the Hudson Valley. Last month we reported that The Falcon on Route 9W in Marlboro had decided to close for a short amount of time because they had so many people on their staff infected with Covid at the time. Unfortunately, things have not improved over the past few weeks, and this weekend The Falcon announced on their Facebook page that they have made the decision to remain closed through mid Feb. Feb. 17 to be exact.

The post went on to explain that “Due to the overwhelming uncertainty caused by the current covid situation, The Falcon has decided to take a pause for a month and reopen Feb 17th.” The folks at The Falcon explained that they will be taking the time to recoup and get ready for a relaunch. I think we're all ready for a relaunch.

Hopefully we’re beginning to get on the other side of Covid, and things will be able to go back to a more normal state in the next month or two. Wishing everybody at The Falcon good health, and we’re all certainly looking forward to the day when we can enjoy a great meal and a live band at our favorite place in Marlboro.

