Every New York Restaurant That Has Been Featured on Food Network
Over the years stars from the Food Network have visited many restaurants across New York. Here's a complete list of every Ne York restaurant that's been featured on the Food Network, according to the Food Network.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
- Black Tree
131 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002
- Funk 'n Waffles
307 - 313 S Clinton St, Syracuse 13202
- Queens Comfort
4009 30th Ave, Astoria, NY 11103
- MOgridder's BBQ
565 Hunt's Point Ave, Bronx, NY 10474
- Don Antonio
309 W 50th St, New York 10019
- Lake Effect Diner
3165 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214
- Pastabilities
311 S Franklin St, Syracuse, NY 13201
- John's of 12th Street
302 E 12th St, New York, NY 10003
- Ben's Best Deli
96-40 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374
- Brindle Room
277 E 10th St, New York, NY 10009
- Eva's European Sweets
1305 Milton Ave., Syracuse, NY 13204
- Pizza Junction
1269 Erie Avenue, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
- Mama's Food Shop
200 E. Third St., New York, NY 10009
- Keste Pizza & Vino
271 Bleecker St., New York 10014
- Eveready Diner
4189 Albany Post Rd. Route 9 N., Hyde Park, NY 12538
- Ducks Eatery
351 E 12th St, New York, NY 10003
- Bun-ker Vietnamese
99 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
- Pies 'N' Thighs
166 S 4th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
- Jimmy's Diner
577 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
- Sophia's Restaurant
749 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14216
- Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub
2134 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210
- Grover's Bar & Grill
9160 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051
- Earl's Drive-In
12139 Olean Rd. at Rt 16, Chaffee, NY 14030
- Mulberry Italian Ristorante
64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna, NY 14218
- Hildebrandt's
84 Hillside Ave, Williston Park, NY 11596
- The Pit Stop Restaurant
1706 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566
- Sage General Store
24-20 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101
- Tortilleria Nixtamal
10405 47th Ave, Corona, NY 11368
- The Sparrow Tavern
24-01 29th St, Astoria, NY 11102
- Defonte's Sandwich Shop, Manhattan
261 Third Ave, New York, NY 10010
- Defonte's Sandwich Shop, Brooklyn
379 Columbia St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
- Sidecar
560 Fifth Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
- Rincon Criollo
40-09 Junction Blvd, Corona-Queens, NY 11368
- The Redhead
349 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003
- Gazala's Place
709 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036
- Kitty Hoynes
301 W Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13202
- Empire Brewing Company
120 Walton St, Syracuse, NY 13202
- The Smoke Joint
87 S. Elliot Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
- Byblos Mediterranean Cafe
223 N. Clinton St., Syracuse, NY 13202
Burgers, Brews & 'Que
- Island Burgers and Shakes
766 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019
- Speedy Romeo
63 Clinton St, New York, NY 10002
- Emily
919 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238
- The Cannibal
113 E 29th St, New York, NY 10016
- Black Swan
1048 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
- Korzo
667 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
- Emily
919 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238
- Mighty Quinn's
103 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
- Burger and Barrel
25 W Houston St, New York, NY 10012
- Arrogant Swine
173 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
- 310 Bowery Bar
310 Bowery, New York, NY 10012
- Mile End Delicatessen
97A Hoyt Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Craziest Restaurants in America
- Tatiana Restaurant & Night Club
3152 Brighton 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Best Thing I Ever Ate
- Ippudo
65 Fourth Ave., New York, NY 10003
- Tea & Sympathy
108 Greenwich Ave., New York, NY 10011
- Junior's Cheesecake & Desserts
386 Flatbush Ave Ext, Brooklyn, NY 11201
- Il Vagabondo
351 East 62nd St., New York, NY 10021
- Zarela
953 Second Ave., New York, NY 10022
- Balthazar
80 Spring St., New York, NY 10012
- Tree Bistro
190 First Ave., New York, NY 10009
- Daisy May's BBQ
623 11th Ave., New York, NY 10036
- A Salt & Battery
112 Greenwich Ave., New York, NY 10011
- Hill Country Chicken
1123 Broadway, New York, NY 10010
- The Red Cat
227 10th Ave., New York, NY 10011
- Lloyd's Carrot Cake
6087 Broadway, Bronx, NY 10471
- Schiller's Liquor Bar
131 Rivington St., New York, NY 10002
- J.G. Melon
1291 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10021
- Strip House
13 East 12th St, New York, NY 10003
- Chinatown Brasserie
380 Lafayette St., New York, NY 10003
- Blue Ribbon at Brooklyn Bowl
61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211
- Barrio Chino
253 Broome Street, New York, NY 10002
- J.G. Melon
1291 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10021
- Fatty Crab
643 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
- I Trulli
122 E 27th St., New York, NY 10016
- Clover Club
210 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
- Eli Zabar - E.A.T. Cafe
1064 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10028
- Russ & Daughters
179 East Houston Street, New York, NY 10002
- Barbuto
775 Washington St., New York, NY 10014
- Jacques Torres
350 Hudson & King St., New York, NY 10014
- Eleni's
75 Ninth Ave, New York, NY 10011
- Cho Dang Gol Restaurant
55 W. 35th St., New York, NY 10001
- The Red Cat
227 10th Ave., New York, NY 10011
- Blue Ribbon at Brooklyn Bowl
61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211
- Tal Bagels
977 1st Ave., New York, NY 10022
- Mimi's Pizza & Restaurant
1248 Lexington Ave., New York, NY 10028
- Di Fara Pizza
1424 Avenue J, Brooklyn, NY 11230
- Tree Bistro
190 First Ave., New York, NY 10009
- Mesa Grill (New York City, NY)
102 5th Ave, New York, NY 10011
- ChikaLicious Dessert Bar
203 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003-7636
- A Salt & Battery
112 Greenwich Ave., New York, NY 10011
- Suenos
311 W. 17th St., New York, NY 10011
- Rice to Riches
37 Spring St., New York, NY 10012
- The Big Gay Ice Cream Truck
Roaming Food Truck, New York, NY 10003
- Jean-Georges
1 Central Park West-Trump Tower, New York, NY 10023
- David Burke Townhouse
133 E 61st St., New York, NY 10065
- Zum Stammtisch German-Bavarian Restaurant
69-46 Myrtle Ave., Glendale, NY 11385
- Stanton Social Club
99 Stanton Street, New York, NY 10002
- The Little Owl
90 Bedford St., New York, NY
- Ferrara Bakery
195 Grand St., New York, NY 10013
- Daddy O's Bar
44 Bedford St, New York, NY 10014
- Zum Stammtisch German-Bavarian Restaurant
69-46 Myrtle Ave., Glendale, NY 11385
- Union Square Cafe
21 East 16th St., New York, NY 10003
- Agnanti Restaurant
19-06 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria, NY 11105
- David Burke Townhouse
133 E 61st St., New York, NY 10065
- Salumeria Rosi Parmacotto
283 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY 10023
- The Modern
9 W. 53rd St., New York, NY 10019
- The Harvest Restaurant
4 Cronin Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804
- Hotel Griffou
21 W. 9th St., New York, NY 10013
- Locanda Verde
377 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013
- Butter Lane Cupcakes
123 East 7th St., New York, NY 10009
- Suenos
311 W. 17th St., New York, NY 10011
- Pietro's
232 E 43rd St., New York, NY 10017
- Locanda Verde
377 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013
- Tanoreen Restaurant
7523 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209
- The Breslin Bar & Dining Room
16 W 29th Street, New York, NY 10001
- Picholine
35 W. 64th St., New York, NY 10023
- Buddakan
75 9th Ave., New York, NY 10011
- Desnuda
122 E 7th St., New York, NY 10009
- Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
246 W Willow Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
- Levain Bakery
167 West 74th St., New York, NY 10023
- Baked
359 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn, NY 11231
- The Red Cat
227 10th Ave., New York, NY 10011
- Daniel NYC
60 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065
- Craft
43 E. 19th St., New York, NY 10003
- Roc
190-A Duane St., New York, NY 10013
- Hotel Griffou
21 W. 9th St., New York, NY 10013
- Hill Country Chicken
1123 Broadway, New York, NY 10010
- Umberto's of New Hyde Park
633 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040
- Chefs of New York
508 Larkfield Road, East Northport, NY 11731
- BLT Steak
106 East 57th St., New York, NY 10022
- Ferdinando's Foccaceria
151 Union St., Brooklyn, NY 11231
- Four and Twenty Blackbirds
439 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215
- Blue Ribbon at Brooklyn Bowl
61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211
- Rye
247 S. 1st St., Brooklyn, NY 11211
- Ronnybrook Farm
310 Prospect Hill Rd., Ancramdale, NY 12503
- Piattini Ristorante
9824 Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11209
- Le Bernardin
155 West 51st St., New York, NY 10019
- Barney Greengrass
541 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024
- Cafe Habana
17 Prince St., New York, NY 10012
- Lady M Confections
41 East 78th St., New York, NY 10075
- Szechuan Gourmet
21 W. 39th St., New York, NY 10018
- Prune Restaurant
54 East 1st St., New York, NY 10003
- Smith & Wollensky
49th Street & 3rd Ave., New York, NY 10022
- Pietro's
232 E 43rd St., New York, NY 10017
- Zum Stammtisch German-Bavarian Restaurant
69-46 Myrtle Ave., Glendale, NY 11385
- Tanoreen Restaurant
7523 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209
- The Harvest Restaurant
4 Cronin Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804
- Daniel NYC
60 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065
- Barney Greengrass
541 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024
- 'Ino Cafe & Wine Bar
21 Bedford St., New York, NY 10014
- Le Bernardin
155 West 51st St., New York, NY 10019
Guilty Pleasures
- Roberta's
261 Moore St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
- American Glory BBQ
342 Warren St, Hudson, NY 12534
- Hometown Bar-B-Que
454 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
- Egg Shop
151 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012
- Keens Steakhouse
72 W 36th St, Manhattan, NY 10018
- Brooklyn Kolache Co.
520 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
- Barney Greengrass
541 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024
- Sylvia's Restaurant
328 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10027
- RedFarm
2170 Broadway, New York, NY 10023
- Crispo
240 West 14th St, New York, NY 10011
- Funk 'n Waffles
307 - 313 S Clinton St, Syracuse 13202
- Brooklyn Diner
212 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019
- Keens Steakhouse
72 W 36th St, Manhattan, NY 10018
- Roberta's
261 Moore St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
- Butter & Scotch
818 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225
- Bowery Meat Company
9 East 1st Street, New York, NY 10003
- Momofuku Milk Bar
15 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019
- Junior's Cheesecake & Desserts
386 Flatbush Ave Ext, Brooklyn, NY 11201
- Big Gay Ice Cream
125 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009
- Cafe China
13 E 37th St, New York, NY 10016
Top 5 Restaurants
- Emily
919 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238
- Creperie NYC
112 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012
- Enoteca Maria
27 Hyatt St, Staten Island, NY 10301
- Sammy's Roumanian Steakhouse
157 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002
- RedFarm
2170 Broadway, New York, NY 10023
- Best Pizza
33 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
- Sammy's Roumanian Steakhouse
157 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002
- Best Pizza
33 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
- Ample Hills Creamery
305 Nevins St, Brooklyn, NY 11215
- The River Café
1 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
- Dough
305 Franklyn Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
- Creperie NYC
112 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012
- BLVD Bistro
239 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10027