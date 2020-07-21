Every New York Restaurant That Has Been Featured on Food Network

Over the years stars from the Food Network have visited many restaurants across New York. Here's a complete list of every Ne York restaurant that's been featured on the Food Network, according to the Food Network.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

  • Black Tree
    131 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002
  • Funk 'n Waffles
    307 - 313 S Clinton St, Syracuse 13202
  • Queens Comfort
    4009 30th Ave, Astoria, NY 11103
  • MOgridder's BBQ
    565 Hunt's Point Ave, Bronx, NY 10474
  • Don Antonio
    309 W 50th St, New York 10019
  • Lake Effect Diner
    3165 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214
  • Pastabilities
    311 S Franklin St, Syracuse, NY 13201
  • John's of 12th Street
    302 E 12th St, New York, NY 10003
  • Ben's Best Deli
    96-40 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374
  • Brindle Room
    277 E 10th St, New York, NY 10009
  • Eva's European Sweets
    1305 Milton Ave., Syracuse, NY 13204
  • Pizza Junction
    1269 Erie Avenue, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
  • Mama's Food Shop
    200 E. Third St., New York, NY 10009
  • Keste Pizza & Vino
    271 Bleecker St., New York 10014
  • Eveready Diner
    4189 Albany Post Rd. Route 9 N., Hyde Park, NY 12538
  • Ducks Eatery
    351 E 12th St, New York, NY 10003
  • Bun-ker Vietnamese
    99 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
  • Pies 'N' Thighs
    166 S 4th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
  • Jimmy's Diner
    577 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
  • Sophia's Restaurant
    749 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14216
  • Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub
    2134 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210
  • Grover's Bar & Grill
    9160 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051
  • Earl's Drive-In
    12139 Olean Rd. at Rt 16, Chaffee, NY 14030
  • Mulberry Italian Ristorante
    64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna, NY 14218
  • Hildebrandt's
    84 Hillside Ave, Williston Park, NY 11596
  • The Pit Stop Restaurant
    1706 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566
  • Sage General Store
    24-20 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101
  • Tortilleria Nixtamal
    10405 47th Ave, Corona, NY 11368
  • The Sparrow Tavern
    24-01 29th St, Astoria, NY 11102
  • Defonte's Sandwich Shop, Manhattan
    261 Third Ave, New York, NY 10010
  • Defonte's Sandwich Shop, Brooklyn
    379 Columbia St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
  • Sidecar
    560 Fifth Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
  • Rincon Criollo
    40-09 Junction Blvd, Corona-Queens, NY 11368
  • The Redhead
    349 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003
  • Gazala's Place
    709 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036
  • Kitty Hoynes
    301 W Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13202
  • Empire Brewing Company
    120 Walton St, Syracuse, NY 13202
  • The Smoke Joint
    87 S. Elliot Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
  • Byblos Mediterranean Cafe
    223 N. Clinton St., Syracuse, NY 13202

Burgers, Brews & 'Que

  • Island Burgers and Shakes
    766 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019
  • Speedy Romeo
    63 Clinton St, New York, NY 10002
  • Emily
    919 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238
  • The Cannibal
    113 E 29th St, New York, NY 10016
  • Black Swan
    1048 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
  • Korzo
    667 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
  • Mighty Quinn's
    103 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
  • Burger and Barrel
    25 W Houston St, New York, NY 10012
  • Arrogant Swine
    173 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
  • 310 Bowery Bar
    310 Bowery, New York, NY 10012
  • Mile End Delicatessen
    97A Hoyt Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Craziest Restaurants in America

  • Tatiana Restaurant & Night Club
    3152 Brighton 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235

The Best Thing I Ever Ate

  • Ippudo
    65 Fourth Ave., New York, NY 10003
  • Tea & Sympathy
    108 Greenwich Ave., New York, NY 10011
  • Junior's Cheesecake & Desserts
    386 Flatbush Ave Ext, Brooklyn, NY 11201
  • Il Vagabondo
    351 East 62nd St., New York, NY 10021
  • Zarela
    953 Second Ave., New York, NY 10022
  • Balthazar
    80 Spring St., New York, NY 10012
  • Tree Bistro
    190 First Ave., New York, NY 10009
  • Daisy May's BBQ
    623 11th Ave., New York, NY 10036
  • A Salt & Battery
    112 Greenwich Ave., New York, NY 10011
  • Hill Country Chicken
    1123 Broadway, New York, NY 10010
  • The Red Cat
    227 10th Ave., New York, NY 10011
  • Lloyd's Carrot Cake
    6087 Broadway, Bronx, NY 10471
  • Schiller's Liquor Bar
    131 Rivington St., New York, NY 10002
  • J.G. Melon
    1291 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10021
  • Strip House
    13 East 12th St, New York, NY 10003
  • Chinatown Brasserie
    380 Lafayette St., New York, NY 10003
  • Blue Ribbon at Brooklyn Bowl
    61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211
  • Barrio Chino
    253 Broome Street, New York, NY 10002
  • Fatty Crab
    643 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
  • I Trulli
    122 E 27th St., New York, NY 10016
  • Clover Club
    210 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
  • Eli Zabar - E.A.T. Cafe
    1064 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10028
  • Russ & Daughters
    179 East Houston Street, New York, NY 10002
  • Barbuto
    775 Washington St., New York, NY 10014
  • Jacques Torres
    350 Hudson & King St., New York, NY 10014
  • Eleni's
    75 Ninth Ave, New York, NY 10011
  • Cho Dang Gol Restaurant
    55 W. 35th St., New York, NY 10001
  • The Red Cat
    227 10th Ave., New York, NY 10011
  • Tal Bagels
    977 1st Ave., New York, NY 10022
  • Mimi's Pizza & Restaurant
    1248 Lexington Ave., New York, NY 10028
  • Di Fara Pizza
    1424 Avenue J, Brooklyn, NY 11230
  • Tree Bistro
    190 First Ave., New York, NY 10009
  • Mesa Grill (New York City, NY)
    102 5th Ave, New York, NY 10011
  • ChikaLicious Dessert Bar
    203 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003-7636
  • Suenos
    311 W. 17th St., New York, NY 10011
  • Rice to Riches
    37 Spring St., New York, NY 10012
  • The Big Gay Ice Cream Truck
    Roaming Food Truck, New York, NY 10003
  • Jean-Georges
    1 Central Park West-Trump Tower, New York, NY 10023
  • David Burke Townhouse
    133 E 61st St., New York, NY 10065
  • Zum Stammtisch German-Bavarian Restaurant
    69-46 Myrtle Ave., Glendale, NY 11385
  • Stanton Social Club
    99 Stanton Street, New York, NY 10002
  • The Little Owl
    90 Bedford St., New York, NY
  • Ferrara Bakery
    195 Grand St., New York, NY 10013
  • Daddy O's Bar
    44 Bedford St, New York, NY 10014
  • Union Square Cafe
    21 East 16th St., New York, NY 10003
  • Agnanti Restaurant
    19-06 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria, NY 11105
  • Salumeria Rosi Parmacotto
    283 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY 10023
  • The Modern
    9 W. 53rd St., New York, NY 10019
  • The Harvest Restaurant
    4 Cronin Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804
  • Hotel Griffou
    21 W. 9th St., New York, NY 10013
  • Locanda Verde
    377 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013
  • Butter Lane Cupcakes
    123 East 7th St., New York, NY 10009
  • Pietro's
    232 E 43rd St., New York, NY 10017
  • Tanoreen Restaurant
    7523 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209
  • The Breslin Bar & Dining Room
    16 W 29th Street, New York, NY 10001
  • Picholine
    35 W. 64th St., New York, NY 10023
  • Buddakan
    75 9th Ave., New York, NY 10011
  • Desnuda
    122 E 7th St., New York, NY 10009
  • Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
    246 W Willow Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
  • Levain Bakery
    167 West 74th St., New York, NY 10023
  • Baked
    359 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn, NY 11231
  • Daniel NYC
    60 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065
  • Craft
    43 E. 19th St., New York, NY 10003
  • Roc
    190-A Duane St., New York, NY 10013
  • Hill Country Chicken
    1123 Broadway, New York, NY 10010
  • Umberto's of New Hyde Park
    633 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040
  • Chefs of New York
    508 Larkfield Road, East Northport, NY 11731
  • BLT Steak
    106 East 57th St., New York, NY 10022
  • Ferdinando's Foccaceria
    151 Union St., Brooklyn, NY 11231
  • Four and Twenty Blackbirds
    439 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215
  • Rye
    247 S. 1st St., Brooklyn, NY 11211
  • Ronnybrook Farm
    310 Prospect Hill Rd., Ancramdale, NY 12503
  • Piattini Ristorante
    9824 Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11209
  • Le Bernardin
    155 West 51st St., New York, NY 10019
  • Cafe Habana
    17 Prince St., New York, NY 10012
  • Lady M Confections
    41 East 78th St., New York, NY 10075
  • Szechuan Gourmet
    21 W. 39th St., New York, NY 10018
  • Prune Restaurant
    54 East 1st St., New York, NY 10003
  • Smith & Wollensky
    49th Street & 3rd Ave., New York, NY 10022
  • Pietro's
    232 E 43rd St., New York, NY 10017
  • 'Ino Cafe & Wine Bar
    21 Bedford St., New York, NY 10014
Guilty Pleasures

  • Roberta's
    261 Moore St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
  • American Glory BBQ
    342 Warren St, Hudson, NY 12534
  • Hometown Bar-B-Que
    454 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
  • Egg Shop
    151 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012
  • Keens Steakhouse
    72 W 36th St, Manhattan, NY 10018
  • Brooklyn Kolache Co.
    520 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
  • Sylvia's Restaurant
    328 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10027
  • RedFarm
    2170 Broadway, New York, NY 10023
  • Crispo
    240 West 14th St, New York, NY 10011
  • Funk 'n Waffles
    307 - 313 S Clinton St, Syracuse 13202
  • Brooklyn Diner
    212 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019
  • Butter & Scotch
    818 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225
  • Bowery Meat Company
    9 East 1st Street, New York, NY 10003
  • Momofuku Milk Bar
    15 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019
  • Big Gay Ice Cream
    125 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009
  • Cafe China
    13 E 37th St, New York, NY 10016

Top 5 Restaurants 

  • Emily
    919 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238
  • Creperie NYC
    112 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012
  • Enoteca Maria
    27 Hyatt St, Staten Island, NY 10301
  • Sammy's Roumanian Steakhouse
    157 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002
  • RedFarm
    2170 Broadway, New York, NY 10023
  • Best Pizza
    33 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
  • Ample Hills Creamery
    305 Nevins St, Brooklyn, NY 11215
  • The River Café
    1 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
  • Dough
    305 Franklyn Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
  • BLVD Bistro
    239 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10027
