Every New York Restaurant That Has Been Featured on Food Network

Over the years stars from the Food Network have visited many restaurants across New York. Here's a complete list of every Ne York restaurant that's been featured on the Food Network, according to the Food Network.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Black Tree

131 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002

307 - 313 S Clinton St, Syracuse 13202 Queens Comfort

4009 30th Ave, Astoria, NY 11103

4009 30th Ave, Astoria, NY 11103 MOgridder's BBQ

565 Hunt's Point Ave, Bronx, NY 10474

565 Hunt's Point Ave, Bronx, NY 10474 Don Antonio

309 W 50th St, New York 10019

309 W 50th St, New York 10019 Lake Effect Diner

3165 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214

3165 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Pastabilities

311 S Franklin St, Syracuse, NY 13201

311 S Franklin St, Syracuse, NY 13201 John's of 12th Street

302 E 12th St, New York, NY 10003

302 E 12th St, New York, NY 10003 Ben's Best Deli

96-40 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374

96-40 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Brindle Room

277 E 10th St, New York, NY 10009

277 E 10th St, New York, NY 10009 Eva's European Sweets

1305 Milton Ave., Syracuse, NY 13204

1305 Milton Ave., Syracuse, NY 13204 Pizza Junction

1269 Erie Avenue, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

1269 Erie Avenue, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 Mama's Food Shop

200 E. Third St., New York, NY 10009

200 E. Third St., New York, NY 10009 Keste Pizza & Vino

271 Bleecker St., New York 10014

271 Bleecker St., New York 10014 Eveready Diner

4189 Albany Post Rd. Route 9 N., Hyde Park, NY 12538

4189 Albany Post Rd. Route 9 N., Hyde Park, NY 12538 Ducks Eatery

351 E 12th St, New York, NY 10003

351 E 12th St, New York, NY 10003 Bun-ker Vietnamese

99 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237

99 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Pies 'N' Thighs

166 S 4th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211

166 S 4th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Jimmy's Diner

577 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

577 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Sophia's Restaurant

749 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14216

749 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14216 Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub

2134 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210

2134 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210 Grover's Bar & Grill

9160 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051

9160 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051 Earl's Drive-In

12139 Olean Rd. at Rt 16, Chaffee, NY 14030

12139 Olean Rd. at Rt 16, Chaffee, NY 14030 Mulberry Italian Ristorante

64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna, NY 14218

64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna, NY 14218 Hildebrandt's

84 Hillside Ave, Williston Park, NY 11596

84 Hillside Ave, Williston Park, NY 11596 The Pit Stop Restaurant

1706 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566

1706 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566 Sage General Store

24-20 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101

24-20 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101 Tortilleria Nixtamal

10405 47th Ave, Corona, NY 11368

10405 47th Ave, Corona, NY 11368 The Sparrow Tavern

24-01 29th St, Astoria, NY 11102

24-01 29th St, Astoria, NY 11102 Defonte's Sandwich Shop, Manhattan

261 Third Ave, New York, NY 10010

261 Third Ave, New York, NY 10010 Defonte's Sandwich Shop, Brooklyn

379 Columbia St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

379 Columbia St, Brooklyn, NY 11231 Sidecar

560 Fifth Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

560 Fifth Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Rincon Criollo

40-09 Junction Blvd, Corona-Queens, NY 11368

40-09 Junction Blvd, Corona-Queens, NY 11368 The Redhead

349 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003

349 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003 Gazala's Place

709 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036

709 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036 Kitty Hoynes

301 W Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13202

301 W Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13202 Empire Brewing Company

120 Walton St, Syracuse, NY 13202

120 Walton St, Syracuse, NY 13202 The Smoke Joint

87 S. Elliot Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217

87 S. Elliot Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Byblos Mediterranean Cafe

223 N. Clinton St., Syracuse, NY 13202

Burgers, Brews & 'Que

Island Burgers and Shakes

63 Clinton St, New York, NY 10002

63 Clinton St, New York, NY 10002 Emily

113 E 29th St, New York, NY 10016

113 E 29th St, New York, NY 10016 Black Swan

1048 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205

1048 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Korzo

667 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

919 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Mighty Quinn's

103 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003

103 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003 Burger and Barrel

25 W Houston St, New York, NY 10012

25 W Houston St, New York, NY 10012 Arrogant Swine

173 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206

173 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206 310 Bowery Bar

97A Hoyt Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Craziest Restaurants in America

Tatiana Restaurant & Night Club

3152 Brighton 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235

The Best Thing I Ever Ate

Ippudo

65 Fourth Ave., New York, NY 10003

65 Fourth Ave., New York, NY 10003 Tea & Sympathy

108 Greenwich Ave., New York, NY 10011

108 Greenwich Ave., New York, NY 10011 Junior's Cheesecake & Desserts

386 Flatbush Ave Ext, Brooklyn, NY 11201

386 Flatbush Ave Ext, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Il Vagabondo

351 East 62nd St., New York, NY 10021

351 East 62nd St., New York, NY 10021 Zarela

953 Second Ave., New York, NY 10022

953 Second Ave., New York, NY 10022 Balthazar

80 Spring St., New York, NY 10012

80 Spring St., New York, NY 10012 Tree Bistro

190 First Ave., New York, NY 10009

190 First Ave., New York, NY 10009 Daisy May's BBQ

623 11th Ave., New York, NY 10036

623 11th Ave., New York, NY 10036 A Salt & Battery

1123 Broadway, New York, NY 10010

1123 Broadway, New York, NY 10010 The Red Cat

6087 Broadway, Bronx, NY 10471

6087 Broadway, Bronx, NY 10471 Schiller's Liquor Bar

131 Rivington St., New York, NY 10002

131 Rivington St., New York, NY 10002 J.G. Melon

13 East 12th St, New York, NY 10003

13 East 12th St, New York, NY 10003 Chinatown Brasserie

380 Lafayette St., New York, NY 10003

380 Lafayette St., New York, NY 10003 Blue Ribbon at Brooklyn Bowl

61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211

61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211 Barrio Chino

253 Broome Street, New York, NY 10002

1291 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10021 Fatty Crab

643 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014

643 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014 I Trulli

122 E 27th St., New York, NY 10016

122 E 27th St., New York, NY 10016 Clover Club

210 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

210 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Eli Zabar - E.A.T. Cafe

1064 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10028

1064 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10028 Russ & Daughters

179 East Houston Street, New York, NY 10002

179 East Houston Street, New York, NY 10002 Barbuto

775 Washington St., New York, NY 10014

775 Washington St., New York, NY 10014 Jacques Torres

350 Hudson & King St., New York, NY 10014

350 Hudson & King St., New York, NY 10014 Eleni's

75 Ninth Ave, New York, NY 10011

75 Ninth Ave, New York, NY 10011 Cho Dang Gol Restaurant

55 W. 35th St., New York, NY 10001

61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211 Tal Bagels

977 1st Ave., New York, NY 10022

977 1st Ave., New York, NY 10022 Mimi's Pizza & Restaurant

1248 Lexington Ave., New York, NY 10028

1248 Lexington Ave., New York, NY 10028 Di Fara Pizza

1424 Avenue J, Brooklyn, NY 11230

190 First Ave., New York, NY 10009 Mesa Grill (New York City, NY)

102 5th Ave, New York, NY 10011

102 5th Ave, New York, NY 10011 ChikaLicious Dessert Bar

203 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003-7636

112 Greenwich Ave., New York, NY 10011 Suenos

311 W. 17th St., New York, NY 10011

311 W. 17th St., New York, NY 10011 Rice to Riches

37 Spring St., New York, NY 10012

37 Spring St., New York, NY 10012 The Big Gay Ice Cream Truck

Roaming Food Truck, New York, NY 10003

Roaming Food Truck, New York, NY 10003 Jean-Georges

1 Central Park West-Trump Tower, New York, NY 10023

1 Central Park West-Trump Tower, New York, NY 10023 David Burke Townhouse

133 E 61st St., New York, NY 10065

69-46 Myrtle Ave., Glendale, NY 11385 Stanton Social Club

99 Stanton Street, New York, NY 10002

99 Stanton Street, New York, NY 10002 The Little Owl

90 Bedford St., New York, NY

90 Bedford St., New York, NY Ferrara Bakery

195 Grand St., New York, NY 10013

195 Grand St., New York, NY 10013 Daddy O's Bar

44 Bedford St, New York, NY 10014

69-46 Myrtle Ave., Glendale, NY 11385 Union Square Cafe

21 East 16th St., New York, NY 10003

21 East 16th St., New York, NY 10003 Agnanti Restaurant

19-06 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria, NY 11105

133 E 61st St., New York, NY 10065 Salumeria Rosi Parmacotto

283 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY 10023

283 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY 10023 The Modern

9 W. 53rd St., New York, NY 10019

9 W. 53rd St., New York, NY 10019 The Harvest Restaurant

4 Cronin Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804

4 Cronin Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 Hotel Griffou

21 W. 9th St., New York, NY 10013

21 W. 9th St., New York, NY 10013 Locanda Verde

377 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013

377 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013 Butter Lane Cupcakes

123 East 7th St., New York, NY 10009

311 W. 17th St., New York, NY 10011 Pietro's

232 E 43rd St., New York, NY 10017

377 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013 Tanoreen Restaurant

7523 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209

7523 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 The Breslin Bar & Dining Room

16 W 29th Street, New York, NY 10001

16 W 29th Street, New York, NY 10001 Picholine

35 W. 64th St., New York, NY 10023

35 W. 64th St., New York, NY 10023 Buddakan

75 9th Ave., New York, NY 10011

75 9th Ave., New York, NY 10011 Desnuda

122 E 7th St., New York, NY 10009

122 E 7th St., New York, NY 10009 Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

246 W Willow Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

246 W Willow Street, Syracuse, NY 13202 Levain Bakery

167 West 74th St., New York, NY 10023

167 West 74th St., New York, NY 10023 Baked

359 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn, NY 11231

227 10th Ave., New York, NY 10011 Daniel NYC

60 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065

60 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065 Craft

43 E. 19th St., New York, NY 10003

43 E. 19th St., New York, NY 10003 Roc

190-A Duane St., New York, NY 10013

1123 Broadway, New York, NY 10010 Umberto's of New Hyde Park

633 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040

633 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Chefs of New York

508 Larkfield Road, East Northport, NY 11731

508 Larkfield Road, East Northport, NY 11731 BLT Steak

106 East 57th St., New York, NY 10022

106 East 57th St., New York, NY 10022 Ferdinando's Foccaceria

151 Union St., Brooklyn, NY 11231

151 Union St., Brooklyn, NY 11231 Four and Twenty Blackbirds

439 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215

61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211 Rye

247 S. 1st St., Brooklyn, NY 11211

247 S. 1st St., Brooklyn, NY 11211 Ronnybrook Farm

310 Prospect Hill Rd., Ancramdale, NY 12503

310 Prospect Hill Rd., Ancramdale, NY 12503 Piattini Ristorante

9824 Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11209

9824 Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Le Bernardin

155 West 51st St., New York, NY 10019

155 West 51st St., New York, NY 10019 Barney Greengrass

541 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024

541 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024 Cafe Habana

17 Prince St., New York, NY 10012

17 Prince St., New York, NY 10012 Lady M Confections

41 East 78th St., New York, NY 10075

41 East 78th St., New York, NY 10075 Szechuan Gourmet

21 W. 39th St., New York, NY 10018

21 W. 39th St., New York, NY 10018 Prune Restaurant

54 East 1st St., New York, NY 10003

54 East 1st St., New York, NY 10003 Smith & Wollensky

49th Street & 3rd Ave., New York, NY 10022

541 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024 'Ino Cafe & Wine Bar

21 Bedford St., New York, NY 10014

21 Bedford St., New York, NY 10014 Le Bernardin

155 West 51st St., New York, NY 10019

Guilty Pleasures

Roberta's

261 Moore St, Brooklyn, NY 11206

261 Moore St, Brooklyn, NY 11206 American Glory BBQ

342 Warren St, Hudson, NY 12534

342 Warren St, Hudson, NY 12534 Hometown Bar-B-Que

454 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

454 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn, NY 11231 Egg Shop

151 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012

151 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012 Keens Steakhouse

72 W 36th St, Manhattan, NY 10018

72 W 36th St, Manhattan, NY 10018 Brooklyn Kolache Co.

520 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205

541 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024 Sylvia's Restaurant

328 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10027

328 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10027 RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York, NY 10023

2170 Broadway, New York, NY 10023 Crispo

240 West 14th St, New York, NY 10011

307 - 313 S Clinton St, Syracuse 13202 Brooklyn Diner

212 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019

261 Moore St, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Butter & Scotch

818 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225

818 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225 Bowery Meat Company

9 East 1st Street, New York, NY 10003

9 East 1st Street, New York, NY 10003 Momofuku Milk Bar

15 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019

386 Flatbush Ave Ext, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Big Gay Ice Cream

125 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009

125 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009 Cafe China

13 E 37th St, New York, NY 10016

