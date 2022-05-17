Exciting Things To Do This Week in the Hudson Valley

Like most of us, I am wishing weekends were longer right now. Is it just me or does it seems like there is so much to do on the weekends and so little time? Of course, we all have the Honey-do list but I am actually talking about all the cool stuff that is going on in the Hudson Valley.

I look on social media and talk with friends and it seems as though there is more to do than ever. It can be so hard to choose. If we didn't have to squeeze it all into a weekend. Wouldn't it be fun if we could invert weekdays at work with weekends, therefore, giving us five days a week to do cool stuff? I vote yes. So what could we be doing this week if we had enough time?

Thursday Events in the Hudson Valley

Spring Rummage Sale in Beacon, NY. The Annual Spring Garage/Rummage Sale with the Parish Women’s Club of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist, It starts on Thursday and runs through Saturday. It opens each day at 9 AM.

Tini Thursday at Zulu Time at West Point, NY. It is Lemon Drop Martini night at Zulu Time Roof Top Bar a the Thayer Hotel in West Point, NY. From 4 PM to 11 PM come to enjoy the view and a $5 martini. Tini Thursdays are weekly with a new martini featured each week.

Man and drink

Things to do Saturday in the Hudson Valley, NY

The First Tours of Bannerman's Island for 2022 begin this Saturday, May 21, 2022. Come enjoy, learn about and explore this mysterious island in the middle of the Hudson River. Tours depart promptly starting at 11 AM and they do sell out so plan ahead.

This Saturday is also Gardiner Arbor Day. This family-friendly event takes place from 1 PM to 2 PM at the Gardiner Town Hall. There is a tree planting event and you can also take home your own sapling.

Candle Making at Baldwin Farm in Pine Bush, NY. They are a small winery located at 176 Harden burg Road and this Sunday, May 22, 2022, they are hosting a candle-making event with Soylicious Candles.

Wright Cemetery On Route 52 in Stormville, NY The Wright Burial Ground located on Route 52 between Stormville and Pecksville, NY started to come to people's attention again most for its current condition. It has been located in the same spot since the early 1800s but recent brush clearly has brought its rough condition to people's attention. Broken headstones scattered about on the shoulder of the road have people asking what can be done to care for them going forward.

