Esteemed Hudson Valley Restaurant Up For Sale After 49 Years

If you've ever spent any time exploring the iconic Ulster County town of Woodstock, you already know about one of the area's favorite places to grab a meal, but for those that have never been, a must-visit is Joshua's on Tinker Street.

After 49 years of serving the area with some of the most amazing middle eastern food, the folks that own and operate Joshua's have announced that they are looking to sell the famed restaurant and if you are looking to get into the restaurant business this could be the opportunity you've been looking for.

According to Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty, the landmark Woodstock building is listed at $1,225,000, with that price including, not only a great busy location right on Tinker Street but also some great Hudson valley history.

According to PR Newswire, Joshua's restaurant was opened in the early '70s by a couple who purchased the restaurant for $23,000. Once opened, the couple named it after owner Joshua, an Israeli baker who worked in Kingston.

After many years working in the kitchen, Joshua turned the keys to the restaurant over to his daughter, Chef Stefanie Schachter in 1992. Schachter is looking forward to selling the restaurant so she can, "embrace the passion for travel that has inspired Joshua's dishes."

Anyone interested? Take a look, and if you'd like to peek at the full listing, you can do that here.

